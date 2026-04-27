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Vietjet Posts Strong 2025 Results, Approves 30% Dividend, Eyes Expansion To Europe And Beyond
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, April 27, 2026 - Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HOSE: VJC) has successfully held its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM), reporting strong 2025 financial performance and approving a 30% dividend payout. The airline aslo unveiled plans to expand its international network into new markets, including Europe, while enhancing connectivity for Indian travellers.
In 2025, Vietjet expanded its presence in India by launching new routes connecting Hyderabad and Bengaluru with Vietnam, complementing its existing operations from Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. As its international network continues to grow, Vietjet remains committed to promoting trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between India and Vietnam, bringing Indians closer to Southeast Asia and beyond.
Outstanding Achievements
In 2025, Vietjet recorded positive business results, exceeding the set targets:
- Operated 135 aircraft, including 101 based in Vietnam, serving 254 routes.
- Transported 28.2 million passengers across more than 153,000 flights.
- Consolidated revenue: VND 82.093 trillion (approx. US$3.11 billion).
- Profit after tax: VND 2.123 trillion (approx. US$80.58 million) (+51.2%, reaching 120% of the target).
- Direct and indirect tax and fee payment: VND 10.537 trillion (approx. US$399.96 million).
- Placed orders for 100 A321neo aircraft plus 50 purchase options with Airbus.
- Ordered 20 Airbus A330neo wide-body aircraft, placing Vietjet among the airlines with the largest aircraft orders in the world.
Global Strategy – Scaling Up and Elevating the Ecosystem
Entering 2026, Vietjet remains steadfast in its strategy: "Fly the world – Reach new heights," which is centered on these pillars:
- Expanding the international flight network, targeting key markets such as Europe and the United States.
- Developing a modern fleet of Airbus A321neo, A330neo, Boeing 737-8, and strategic partnerships with Rolls-Royce, CFM, and Pratt & Whitney.
- Pioneering the establishment of the International Aviation Finance Center in collaboration with the Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City.
- Investing in a wide-body fleet and Business class cabins which are highly appreciated by customers especially on long-haul routes.
Dr. Philipp Rösler, Independent Member of Vietjet's Board of Directors and former Vice Chancellor of Germany, shared:“Vietjet has long prepared for the expansion of its flight network to Europe. With a model that combines cost-effective management and essential services, Vietjet will maintain its competitive cost advantage while providing a wonderful experience for passengers on long-haul flights.”
Investing for the Future – Optimizing Operations, Increasing Efficiency
Apart from growth, Vietjet also focuses on building a long-term foundation:
- Investing in the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Center at Long Thanh.
- Carrying out ground self-handling services at the country's two largest airports, Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat, optimizing operational costs.
- Developing the Vietjet Aviation Academy (VJAA) – proactively securing high-quality human resources. In 2025, it organized 15,198 courses for 162,100 trainees, an increase of 53% and 30% respectively compared to 2024.
- Diversifying ancillary products and services to increase revenue.
- Engaging in financial and technological cooperation with global partners.
These are strategic steps to ensure disciplined, effective, and sustainable growth.
Prestigious Awards
- Top 10 Safest Airlines 2025 – AirlineRatings
- Sustainability Award 2025 – AirlineRatings
- Most valuable airline brands in Southeast Asia – Brand Finance
- Top 50 Best Listed Companies in Vietnam 2025 – Forbes Vietnam
- Most emissions-efficient airline (intra-Southeast Asia) – Cirium
Increasing Shareholder Value – A Long-term Vision
The General Meeting approved:
- A 30% dividend payout in shares.
- The election of two new, highly experienced Board members.
Vietjet continues its commitment to growth coupled with efficiency, expansion paired with financial discipline, and development tied to sustainable value for shareholders.
Message from the Chairwoman of the Board
At the meeting, Vietjet Chairwoman – Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao stated:“Vietjet does not merely transport passengers - we connect economies, dreams, and futures. With a long-term vision spanning decades, we are committed to creating enduring value for our shareholders. When investors place their trust in Vietjet, we strive to deliver not only strong results today, but also sustainable, disciplined growth and expanding opportunities for the future. As the world opens up, Vietjet will continue to fly further.”
About Vietjet
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. The airline currently operates 135 aircraft and has nearly 600 additional aircraft on order, including both wide-body and narrow-body aircraft. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
In 2025, Vietjet expanded its presence in India by launching new routes connecting Hyderabad and Bengaluru with Vietnam, complementing its existing operations from Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. As its international network continues to grow, Vietjet remains committed to promoting trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between India and Vietnam, bringing Indians closer to Southeast Asia and beyond.
Outstanding Achievements
In 2025, Vietjet recorded positive business results, exceeding the set targets:
- Operated 135 aircraft, including 101 based in Vietnam, serving 254 routes.
- Transported 28.2 million passengers across more than 153,000 flights.
- Consolidated revenue: VND 82.093 trillion (approx. US$3.11 billion).
- Profit after tax: VND 2.123 trillion (approx. US$80.58 million) (+51.2%, reaching 120% of the target).
- Direct and indirect tax and fee payment: VND 10.537 trillion (approx. US$399.96 million).
- Placed orders for 100 A321neo aircraft plus 50 purchase options with Airbus.
- Ordered 20 Airbus A330neo wide-body aircraft, placing Vietjet among the airlines with the largest aircraft orders in the world.
Global Strategy – Scaling Up and Elevating the Ecosystem
Entering 2026, Vietjet remains steadfast in its strategy: "Fly the world – Reach new heights," which is centered on these pillars:
- Expanding the international flight network, targeting key markets such as Europe and the United States.
- Developing a modern fleet of Airbus A321neo, A330neo, Boeing 737-8, and strategic partnerships with Rolls-Royce, CFM, and Pratt & Whitney.
- Pioneering the establishment of the International Aviation Finance Center in collaboration with the Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City.
- Investing in a wide-body fleet and Business class cabins which are highly appreciated by customers especially on long-haul routes.
Dr. Philipp Rösler, Independent Member of Vietjet's Board of Directors and former Vice Chancellor of Germany, shared:“Vietjet has long prepared for the expansion of its flight network to Europe. With a model that combines cost-effective management and essential services, Vietjet will maintain its competitive cost advantage while providing a wonderful experience for passengers on long-haul flights.”
Investing for the Future – Optimizing Operations, Increasing Efficiency
Apart from growth, Vietjet also focuses on building a long-term foundation:
- Investing in the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Center at Long Thanh.
- Carrying out ground self-handling services at the country's two largest airports, Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat, optimizing operational costs.
- Developing the Vietjet Aviation Academy (VJAA) – proactively securing high-quality human resources. In 2025, it organized 15,198 courses for 162,100 trainees, an increase of 53% and 30% respectively compared to 2024.
- Diversifying ancillary products and services to increase revenue.
- Engaging in financial and technological cooperation with global partners.
These are strategic steps to ensure disciplined, effective, and sustainable growth.
Prestigious Awards
- Top 10 Safest Airlines 2025 – AirlineRatings
- Sustainability Award 2025 – AirlineRatings
- Most valuable airline brands in Southeast Asia – Brand Finance
- Top 50 Best Listed Companies in Vietnam 2025 – Forbes Vietnam
- Most emissions-efficient airline (intra-Southeast Asia) – Cirium
Increasing Shareholder Value – A Long-term Vision
The General Meeting approved:
- A 30% dividend payout in shares.
- The election of two new, highly experienced Board members.
Vietjet continues its commitment to growth coupled with efficiency, expansion paired with financial discipline, and development tied to sustainable value for shareholders.
Message from the Chairwoman of the Board
At the meeting, Vietjet Chairwoman – Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao stated:“Vietjet does not merely transport passengers - we connect economies, dreams, and futures. With a long-term vision spanning decades, we are committed to creating enduring value for our shareholders. When investors place their trust in Vietjet, we strive to deliver not only strong results today, but also sustainable, disciplined growth and expanding opportunities for the future. As the world opens up, Vietjet will continue to fly further.”
About Vietjet
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. The airline currently operates 135 aircraft and has nearly 600 additional aircraft on order, including both wide-body and narrow-body aircraft. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
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