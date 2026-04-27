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International Conference At Graphic Era Deemed To Be University Talked About Future Networks To Be Smarter, Faster, And More Adaptive
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Experts at an international conference held at Graphic Era stated that future networks will be smarter, faster, and capable of adapting to changing conditions. All devices will work together to form a robust digital system, making tasks simpler and more efficient.
Addressing the two-day international conference on devices, computing, and communication technologies, Director of the National Communications Academy under the Ministry of Communications, Government of India, Atul Joshi said that device intelligence will significantly transform both the direction and capacity of communication networks in the coming years. He noted that in the era of 5G Advanced and 6G, such technologies will not only ensure faster and more reliable communication but will also play a crucial role in building a fully connected digital ecosystem, accelerating the country's digital growth and inclusive development.
Prof. Sudeb Dasgupta from IIT Roorkee highlighted the importance of electronic systems operating at extremely low temperatures for future advanced technologies. He stated that the development of such technologies will enhance the efficiency, reliability, and energy performance of modern electronic systems, opening new avenues in high-performance computing.
Director General of the National Institute of Solar Energy under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, Prof. Mohammad Rehan emphasized the importance of integrating advanced technologies with clean and renewable energy. He stressed the need for innovation in solar technologies and energy systems to develop smart and efficient solutions to meet the country's growing energy demands.
Dr. Harsh Sharma from Advanced Micro Devices, Texas, USA, also addressed the conference online.
A total of ten technical sessions were conducted during the two-day conference, covering topics such as AI-based chip design, heterogeneous chiplet architecture, reconfigurable intelligent surfaces, 5G Advanced and 6G communication technologies, cryogenic systems, and advanced wireless networks. Experts and researchers from across the country and abroad participated both online and offline. In the valedictory session, all participants were awarded certificates.
The conference was organized by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering of Graphic Era Deemed to be University in collaboration with Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Defence Research and Development Organisation, and Science and Engineering Research Board. Among those present were Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Santosh S. Saraf, Registrar Dr. Naresh Kumar Sharma, Head of Department Dr. Mohd. Irfanul Hasan, Prof. Nicola Marchetti, Dr. Mridul Gupta, Dr. Abhay Sharma, Dr. Chandni Tiwari, along with faculty members and students. The conference was anchored by Dr. Sakshi Gupta.
Addressing the two-day international conference on devices, computing, and communication technologies, Director of the National Communications Academy under the Ministry of Communications, Government of India, Atul Joshi said that device intelligence will significantly transform both the direction and capacity of communication networks in the coming years. He noted that in the era of 5G Advanced and 6G, such technologies will not only ensure faster and more reliable communication but will also play a crucial role in building a fully connected digital ecosystem, accelerating the country's digital growth and inclusive development.
Prof. Sudeb Dasgupta from IIT Roorkee highlighted the importance of electronic systems operating at extremely low temperatures for future advanced technologies. He stated that the development of such technologies will enhance the efficiency, reliability, and energy performance of modern electronic systems, opening new avenues in high-performance computing.
Director General of the National Institute of Solar Energy under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, Prof. Mohammad Rehan emphasized the importance of integrating advanced technologies with clean and renewable energy. He stressed the need for innovation in solar technologies and energy systems to develop smart and efficient solutions to meet the country's growing energy demands.
Dr. Harsh Sharma from Advanced Micro Devices, Texas, USA, also addressed the conference online.
A total of ten technical sessions were conducted during the two-day conference, covering topics such as AI-based chip design, heterogeneous chiplet architecture, reconfigurable intelligent surfaces, 5G Advanced and 6G communication technologies, cryogenic systems, and advanced wireless networks. Experts and researchers from across the country and abroad participated both online and offline. In the valedictory session, all participants were awarded certificates.
The conference was organized by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering of Graphic Era Deemed to be University in collaboration with Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Defence Research and Development Organisation, and Science and Engineering Research Board. Among those present were Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Santosh S. Saraf, Registrar Dr. Naresh Kumar Sharma, Head of Department Dr. Mohd. Irfanul Hasan, Prof. Nicola Marchetti, Dr. Mridul Gupta, Dr. Abhay Sharma, Dr. Chandni Tiwari, along with faculty members and students. The conference was anchored by Dr. Sakshi Gupta.
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