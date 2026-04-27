YMIN SDM Capacitors Provide Emergency Power Supply Solutions For Server Storage.

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 27, 2026 12:44 am - How is power loss protection implemented for RAID write cache? YMIN's SDM 8.0F/13.5V dual-layer supercapacitor module provides a short-term power supply solution for server storage.

In enterprise-level servers, disk arrays, edge storage, and other hardware devices, RAID disk arrays use a cache to temporarily store data to be written and core metadata, thereby improving data write efficiency. If the device experiences a sudden power outage and the backup power supply cannot quickly switch, the data not yet written to the cache will not be able to be written to the flash memory or physical disk in time, which can easily lead to serious problems such as data inconsistency and business interruption.

While traditional backup battery (BBU) systems can provide power loss recovery, in 24/7 operation scenarios, they suffer from drawbacks such as capacity decay, self-discharge, periodic calibration, and frequent replacement. They also occupy internal space in high-density servers, increasing the heat dissipation burden. Addressing this industry pain point, YMIN has launched the SDM series of supercapacitor modules specifically designed for RAID write cache protection. These modules provide short-term emergency power to the RAID controller, ensuring that cache data is completely written back to flash memory.

Application Scenarios and Core Challenges

RAID write cache power-loss protection is widely used in server storage, data centers, enterprise storage, industrial servers, and edge storage. Fluctuations in mains power, power module failures, hardware hot-swapping errors, and PDU malfunctions can all lead to sudden interruptions in the RAID main power supply.

After an abnormal main power outage, three main risks arise:

Unsynchronized data in the cache and core metadata cannot be written to flash memory or disk.

Unexpected power loss to the controller prolongs the array recovery cycle and increases the risk of service downtime.

Traditional BBUs, after capacity decay, cannot support a complete data write-back process, increasing maintenance and downtime costs.

For 1U/2U high-density servers, additional challenges such as limited space, inconvenient cabling, and high heat dissipation further complicate the installation and maintenance of backup power supplies.

Core Logic: RAID Write Cache Protection Doesn't Require Prolonged Power Supply

The core objective of RAID write cache protection is not prolonged power supply after a power outage, but rather the rapid switchover of the backup unit the instant the main power is disconnected. This maintains a sufficient short-term power window above the controller's minimum operating voltage, ensuring that cache data and core metadata are written back.

The protection effectiveness depends on the following key parameters:

Effective Energy Release: E = 1/2 × C × (Vstart2 - Vend2)

Module Maximum Output Current

Line Transmission Loss

Controller Data Write-back Time

If the backup unit responds slowly, has insufficient capacity or voltage, fails to meet discharge current standards, or experiences excessive line loss, the controller voltage will drop rapidly, leading to flash memory write failure. This solution is specifically designed for emergency takeover during momentary power outages, not for long-term power supply scenarios.

YMIN Solutions: SDM Series Double-Layer Supercapacitor Modules

Addressing the power failure protection requirements of RAID systems, YMIN has launched an 8.0F/13.5V supercapacitor module, specifically designed to "complete the final data write after a power failure," providing short-term stable energy reserves for the RAID controller in the event of a mains power failure.

Key Product Features:

8.0F capacity + 13.5V operating voltage, precisely matching the short-term energy requirements of cache to flash write-back.

Automatic power failure switching, taking over immediately when the main power supply is interrupted, minimizing switching latency.

Maximum discharge current of 1.5A, meeting the instantaneous current requirements of RAID controllers and cache protection.

Standard size with extension cables of various lengths, adaptable to mainstream server architectures and diverse installation locations.

Operating temperature -40?~70?, storage temperature -40?~85?, suitable for high-temperature chassis and warehousing and transportation environments.

RoHS compliant, meeting industry compliance requirements.

Compared to traditional BBUs that require regular replacement, calibration, and testing, the double-layer supercapacitor module offers advantages such as long lifespan and maintenance-free operation, significantly reducing subsequent maintenance workload and adapting to the 24/7 uninterrupted operation environment of data centers.

Recommended Product Specifications

Product Name: Yongming RAID Write Cache Protection Supercapacitor Module SDM Series Specifications: 8.0F/13.5V Accessories: 1 long extension cable, 1 short extension cable

Solution Summary

The core of RAID write cache protection lies not in long-term power supply, but in rapid takeover during power outages to safely rewrite critical data. Yongming supercapacitor modules, with their 8.0F/13.5V specifications, 1.5A maximum discharge, automatic power-off switching, standard size, and maintenance-free characteristics, provide reliable short-term backup power for server storage, solving the problem of data write-back from cache to flash memory under sudden power outages.