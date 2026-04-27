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Türkiye Expands Space IoT Program with Successful Launch of LUNA-2 Satellite
(MENAFN) Türkiye has taken another step in its space technology development with the launch of its second LUNA satellite, LUNA-2, aimed at supporting space-based Internet of Things (IoT) services, according to statements from a leading Turkish defense company.
Aselsan confirmed that the nanosatellite was launched from California aboard a SpaceX rocket as part of its expanding satellite communications program. The company described the mission as part of its broader effort to strengthen Türkiye’s space technology ecosystem.
In a statement shared on social media, Aselsan said it is continuing to develop capabilities across satellite communications, payload systems, ground infrastructure, and platform technologies.
Although small in size, LUNA-2 is designed to provide continuous and secure transmission of sensor data, particularly in remote and hard-to-reach regions. It operates using a LoRa-based communication system, which is known for enabling wide coverage while maintaining low energy consumption.
The company stated that the satellite was fully developed in-house, including its design, production, integration, and testing. Key components such as flight software, ground control systems, and communication payload units were also reportedly engineered domestically.
Officials said the launch of LUNA-2 will help advance Türkiye’s capabilities in space-based IoT services and support long-term goals of building a more independent and competitive space technology sector.
This mission follows the earlier launch of LUNA-1, which was sent into orbit in December of the previous year using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, marking the beginning of the program’s satellite series.
Aselsan confirmed that the nanosatellite was launched from California aboard a SpaceX rocket as part of its expanding satellite communications program. The company described the mission as part of its broader effort to strengthen Türkiye’s space technology ecosystem.
In a statement shared on social media, Aselsan said it is continuing to develop capabilities across satellite communications, payload systems, ground infrastructure, and platform technologies.
Although small in size, LUNA-2 is designed to provide continuous and secure transmission of sensor data, particularly in remote and hard-to-reach regions. It operates using a LoRa-based communication system, which is known for enabling wide coverage while maintaining low energy consumption.
The company stated that the satellite was fully developed in-house, including its design, production, integration, and testing. Key components such as flight software, ground control systems, and communication payload units were also reportedly engineered domestically.
Officials said the launch of LUNA-2 will help advance Türkiye’s capabilities in space-based IoT services and support long-term goals of building a more independent and competitive space technology sector.
This mission follows the earlier launch of LUNA-1, which was sent into orbit in December of the previous year using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, marking the beginning of the program’s satellite series.
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