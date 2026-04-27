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"DEWELTM 8?Month Natural Flea & Tick Collar for Dogs (Safe for Puppies (8 Weeks+), Small, Medium & Large Dogs | Adjustable Fit for All Breeds) - Available at DEWELPRO"The flea collar category is seeing a measurable return to relevance in 2026, according to pet industry observers and market data. The resurgence is being driven by a new generation of plant-based, essential oil-driven collars that share little with the chemical flea collars that defined the category a decade ago - and by dog owners who are approaching flea and tick protection with a fundamentally different set of expectations.

After a decade in which oral medications and spot-on treatments dominated the flea and tick protection market, the collar category is seeing a measurable return to relevance in 2026, according to pet industry observers and market data. The shift is not simply a return to an older format - it is being driven by a new generation of plant-based, essential oil-driven collars that share little with the chemical flea collars that defined the category in its earlier era.

For most of the past decade, the flea collar sat in a quiet second tier of the American pet care shelf. Monthly spot-on treatments had become the default. Oral flea medications captured the premium end of the market through veterinary channels. The collar format, once central to seasonal pest protection in American households, gradually lost ground, associated primarily with budget-priced chemical products and older consumer habits.

In 2026, industry data suggests that the pattern is reversing. The collar category is regaining relevance, but the products driving the resurgence are not the chemical collars that dominated the aisle a generation ago. They are plant-based, essential oil-driven, mechanism-first products designed for a consumer who approaches flea and tick protection with a different set of priorities than the previous generation of dog owners.

"The flea collar of 2026 is not the flea collar of 2005," said Dr. Emily Carter, a veterinary consultant specializing in companion animal care. "Dog owners returning to the format today are doing so because the newest generation of plant-based collars offers an approach to pest protection that does not involve the dog's internal systems. That is a fundamentally different value proposition than the chemical collar category used to provide."

The shift aligns with broader trends in the U.S. pet industry. Market research from the American Pet Products Association identifies natural and plant-based pet products as the fastest-growing segment of a market that exceeded $147 billion in total spending in 2023. The growth has continued through 2025 and into 2026 without a meaningful slowdown, driven substantially by millennial and Gen Z dog owners who now represent the majority of new pet households in the United States.

Plant-based flea collars operate on a biological mechanism unrelated to systemic pesticide delivery. Rather than releasing synthetic compounds that absorb through the dog's skin and distribute through the animal's internal systems, essential oil-based collars release aromatic compounds that disrupt the chemosensory receptor systems fleas and ticks use to locate their hosts. The pest's navigation is overwhelmed before contact with the dog occurs. No infestation cycle begins, and no synthetic chemistry enters the dog's body during the protection period.

The DEWEL Flea & Tick Collar, available at DEWELPRO since May 2019, is one of the plant-based essential oil collars at the center of the 2026 shift. The product uses a calibrated formula of five plant-derived essential oils - cinnamon, eucalyptus, linaloe, lavender, and lemon eucalyptus - embedded in a flexible base and released continuously for eight months from a single application. The collar is water-resistant, adjustable for every size, and safe for puppies from eight weeks of age.

Industry observers note several factors driving the broader collar category's return:



Growing consumer preference for pet protection that does not involve continuous systemic chemical absorption

Increasing awareness of the regulatory scrutiny currently applied to several active ingredients used in conventional chemical flea treatments

The practical appeal of a single application covering an entire flea and tick season, compared to the monthly reapplication cycle of spot-on treatments The maturation of the plant-based collar category itself, which has accumulated sufficient real-world track record to move beyond early-adopter consumer segments



"What we are seeing in 2026 is not nostalgia for the flea collars of the past," Dr. Carter added. "It is a recognition that the newest collars address the exact concerns that drove dog owners away from the category a decade ago. The format is the same. Everything else about the product is different."

For dog owners considering a return to the collar format, veterinary professionals recommend evaluating products based on mechanism, protection duration, safety profile, and suitability for the specific dog in question. The best natural and plant-based collars in 2026 offer extended protection windows, clean safety profiles across a wide range of dog populations, and real-world track records that older generations of natural flea products could not match.

As flea and tick season opens across most of the United States, the collar category's return is likely to continue shaping consumer purchasing patterns throughout the spring and summer months. For the dog owners driving the resurgence, the collar is not a legacy product. It is the category's next chapter - and one that the plant-based segment has been quietly preparing to lead since long before the mainstream market began taking notice.

About DEWELPRO

DEWELPRO LLC, based in Pinedale, Wyoming, is a plant-based pet health company specializing in essential oil-based flea and tick protection for dogs. The company launched in May 2019. More information is available at DEWELPRO.