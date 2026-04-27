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Azerbaijan's Urban Development Strategy Draws Strong Int'l Interest - Official
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Azerbaijan's urban development strategy is attracting significant international attention, Natig Mammadli, Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, said during a press briefing organized as part of World Urban Forum (WUF13) at ADA University, Trend reports.
He noted that Azerbaijan's approach to urban planning and the large-scale projects being implemented in the country have generated strong interest from the international community.
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