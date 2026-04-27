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Azerbaijan's Urban Development Strategy Draws Strong Int'l Interest - Official

Azerbaijan's Urban Development Strategy Draws Strong Int'l Interest - Official


2026-04-27 05:07:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Azerbaijan's urban development strategy is attracting significant international attention, Natig Mammadli, Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, said during a press briefing organized as part of World Urban Forum (WUF13) at ADA University, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan's approach to urban planning and the large-scale projects being implemented in the country have generated strong interest from the international community.

Mammadli emphasized that extensive reconstruction and restoration efforts in territories liberated from occupation following the Great Patriotic War deserve particular attention. He underlined that cities are being rebuilt from the ground up based on modern, sustainable, and innovative urban planning principles.

“This experience represents an important and exemplary case that Azerbaijan can present to the world,” he said, adding that WUF13 will serve as an effective platform to share this story with a global audience.

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Trend News Agency

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