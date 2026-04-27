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Ukrainian Drone Strike Injures Ten in Russia's Vologda
(MENAFN) Ten people were injured after a Ukrainian drone struck Russia's Vologda region, regional governor Georgy Filimonov announced Monday.
"Among them, six have been hospitalized," Filimonov said, noting that victims sustained burns from sulfuric acid exposure.
The early Sunday strike inflicted significant industrial damage, rupturing a high-pressure sulfuric acid pipeline at the Apatit industrial complex in Cherepovets — a facility responsible for producing ammonia and nitrogen fertilizers.
Governor Filimonov moved to reassure the public, confirming that the sulfuric acid leak had since been brought under control and that no hazardous chemical emissions were detected in the surrounding area.
"Among them, six have been hospitalized," Filimonov said, noting that victims sustained burns from sulfuric acid exposure.
The early Sunday strike inflicted significant industrial damage, rupturing a high-pressure sulfuric acid pipeline at the Apatit industrial complex in Cherepovets — a facility responsible for producing ammonia and nitrogen fertilizers.
Governor Filimonov moved to reassure the public, confirming that the sulfuric acid leak had since been brought under control and that no hazardous chemical emissions were detected in the surrounding area.
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