WUF13 Set To Feature Dynamic Urban Practices Hub Events UN-Habitat
According to her, these are platforms for participants to exchange experiences regarding programs implemented in their respective countries and cities.
“This format also provides an important opportunity to demonstrate practical experience,” she noted.
Bezgachina emphasized that the world is currently facing a global housing crisis that affects virtually every country.
“Particular attention is being paid to the transformation of the informal housing conditions in which people live. More than three billion people face various housing challenges. More than one billion people live in slums or informal settlements, and over 300 million lack access to decent housing,” she added.
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