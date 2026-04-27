Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Border Tensions Flare In South Waziristan After Infiltration Bid Is Foiled

Border Tensions Flare In South Waziristan After Infiltration Bid Is Foiled


2026-04-27 05:07:19
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Pakistan Army foils infiltration attempt in South Waziristan, retaliates after civilian firing

Security forces foiled an attempted infiltration by Fitna al-Khawarij in the Angoor Adda area of South Waziristan, security sources said.

According to sources, after failing to cross into Pakistani territory, Afghan Taliban elements allegedly targeted civilian areas in Zulul Khel, Angoor Adda, injuring three civilians, including two women. The injured were shifted to Wana Hospital.

Also Read: Two children die after suspected food poisoning in Lakki Marwat

Security officials said the firing on civilians was an act of frustration following the failed infiltration attempt.

In response, Pakistan Army launched a strong retaliatory action, destroying several Afghan border posts, security sources added.

MENAFN27042026000189011041ID1111035736



Tribal News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search