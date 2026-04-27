Border Tensions Flare In South Waziristan After Infiltration Bid Is Foiled

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Pakistan Army foils infiltration attempt in South Waziristan, retaliates after civilian firing

Security forces foiled an attempted infiltration by Fitna al-Khawarij in the Angoor Adda area of South Waziristan, security sources said.

According to sources, after failing to cross into Pakistani territory, Afghan Taliban elements allegedly targeted civilian areas in Zulul Khel, Angoor Adda, injuring three civilians, including two women. The injured were shifted to Wana Hospital.

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Security officials said the firing on civilians was an act of frustration following the failed infiltration attempt.

In response, Pakistan Army launched a strong retaliatory action, destroying several Afghan border posts, security sources added.