President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of South Africa

MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa,reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I am pleased to extend my most sincere congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of South Africa – Freedom Day.

I believe that the friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and South Africa will continue to develop and expand successfully through our joint efforts, both on a bilateral and multilateral basis, in accordance with the interests of our peoples.

On this holiday, I convey my best wishes to you and wish the friendly people of South Africa lasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.