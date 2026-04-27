Azerbaijan Completes Large-Scale Amnesty Covering Over 22,000 People

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The implementation of the Resolution“On the Declaration of Amnesty on the Occasion of the Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty,” adopted by the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the initiative of Ilham Aliyev on December 19, 2025, has been fully completed, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan, the amnesty process was carried out over a four-month period with the involvement of non-governmental organizations, media representatives, and other civil society actors.

The ministry noted that the decision represents one of the most comprehensive amnesty acts in the country's history in terms of the number of beneficiaries. In total, the amnesty was applied to 22,935 individuals, making it the 13th such act since 1996.

As part of the implementation, 5,348 individuals were released from imprisonment. Additionally, the remaining sentences of 3,555 convicted persons were reduced by six months.

The amnesty also covered a wide range of non-custodial sentences. A total of 9,714 individuals convicted of alternative penalties were released, including those sentenced to restriction of freedom, correctional labor, community service, fines, military service restrictions, and detention in disciplinary military units. Furthermore, 1,059 individuals who had received suspended sentences, had their sentences deferred, or were released on parole also benefited from the measure.

In addition, 3,259 individuals were released from criminal liability, including 1,676 persons whose cases were under court consideration and 1,583 whose cases were at the stage of preliminary investigation and inquiry.