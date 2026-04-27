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Official Welcome Ceremony Held For Prime Minister Of The Czech Republic Andrej Babiš In Gabala

Official Welcome Ceremony Held For Prime Minister Of The Czech Republic Andrej Babiš In Gabala


2026-04-27 05:07:06
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 27, an official welcome ceremony was held for Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, in Gabala, AzerNEWS reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Czech Prime Minister in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic.

The national anthems of the Czech Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched past President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to the accompaniment of a military march.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were presented to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, while members of the Czech delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The two leaders posed for official photographs.

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AzerNews

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