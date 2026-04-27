Malaysia Offers To Lead Sumud Protocol For Palestine

MENAFN - Nam News Network) KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 (Bernama) - Malaysia has offered to lead the implementation of the Sumud Protocol to better coordinate global efforts and assistance towards the liberation of the Palestinian people and their land.

The proposal was put forward by the Malaysian Parliamentary Caucus on Palestine chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, during the Global Sumud Parliamentary Congress in Brussels, Belgium, where he represented Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the caucus.

He said the initiative aims to establish a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) or protocol for all international aid efforts, whether delivered by sea or land.

“Malaysia is ready to lead and implement the Sumud Protocol. We want a more structured approach, where all global actions follow a clear SOP to ensure greater impact on the Palestinian cause,” he said when met after the Energy Management Gold Standard (EGMS) award ceremony here today.

The congress, attended by members of Parliament from the European Union (EU) and international non-governmental organisations, also produced the Brussels Declaration, which emphasises unity in advocating full freedom for Palestine

Syed Ibrahim said Malaysia's proposal was well received by delegates, including prominent figures such as Jeremy Corbyn of the United Kingdom and Rima Hassan of France, who viewed Malaysia as having a strong platform to lead the agenda

He added that Malaysia's firm stance under Anwar's leadership continues to gain international recogntion as a key driver in increasing diplomatic and political pressure over the situation in Palestine.

–NNN-BERNAMA