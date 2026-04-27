(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Neotech Metals Drills 408.4m of 0.53% TREO, 4.2% P2O5, 21.5 g/t Ga2O3, and 0.13% Nb2O5 at Hecla-Kilmer April 27, 2026 4:00 AM EDT | Source: Neotech Metals Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ( "Neotech" or "the Company" ) is pleased to report additional assay results from its 2025 10,000 metre drilling and sampling campaign at its 100% wholly-owned Hecla-Kilmer Rare Earth project in Ontario, Canada. The program targeted 8,000 meters of definition, extension, and exploration style targets which are to be incorporated into the Company's Maiden Resource Estimate expected in 2026. This second news release pertaining to the drill program includes the reported results and coinciding tables and map figures seen below.

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) TREO* (%) P2O5 (%) Nb2O5 (%) HK24-038 42 797 (end of hole) 755 0.38 3 0.1 including 362.75 771.15 408.4 0.53 4.1 0.13 HK25-046 116.1 414 297.9 0.29 1.3 0.15 including 116.1 146 29.9 0.64 4.6 0.15 HK25-054 94 120 26 0.68 3.3 0.09 HK25-055 278 344.6 66.6 0.43 1.54 0.05



Table 1 showing Central Pike Zone Drill Results.







Map 1 showing Pike Zone drill pads at Hecla-Kilmer.

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"We are pleased to continue defining long, broad zones of continuous mineralization from surface and shallow depths at Hecla Kilmer, creating significant value and further highlighting the scale of this unique system," said Reagan Glazier, CEO of Neotech Metals. "The consistent gallium values within these intercepts are particularly important, given gallium's growing role in semiconductor supply chains and green energy transition technologies. We are proud to be uncovering a unique critical minerals asset with the potential to contribute to the onshoring and security of the essential building blocks needed for today's advanced and clean energy technologies."

Hole ID Easting Northing Dip Azimuth Total Depth (m) HK25-038 437718 5575802 -90 0 798 HK25-046 437420.2 5575639 -60 90 416 HK25-054 437701 5575802 -60 140 399 HK25-055 437440 5575818 -55 90 546



Table 2 showing hole locations, orientations, and total depths.

Rare Earth Pricing, and TREO Basket Worth

The scatter plot shows all TREO results, and their reflective in-situ value worth. This is not the expected revenue, as particulars like recoveries have not been factored in. The price was calculated using prices from metal (source: ) and is the summation of all rare earths reported from assay.







Scatter plot showing analysis of present day rare-earth pricing and Hecla-Kilmer's in-situ value. Data taken from hole HK25-038.

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Lanthanum Oxide $1.06 Holmium Oxide $71.72 Cerium Oxide $2.10 Ytterbium Oxide $13.56 Samarium Oxide $2.20 Lutetium Oxide $626.06 Europium Oxide $22.61 Praseodymium Oxide $136.00 Gadolinium Oxide $34.24 Neodymium Oxide $265.00 Erbium Oxide $52.34 Terbium Oxide $1,184.00 Yttrium Oxide $2.97 Dysprosium Oxide $319.00



Price chart of rare-earth oxide prices, all in $USD/Kilogram

Methodology and Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC")

Drillholes were drilled with either NQ or NTW core diameters at various inclined angles, and the reported assay intervals represent downhole core lengths. The true thickness of the mineralization is unknown at this time. The material produced from the diamond drillholes was sampled at two metre intervals with the core split in half, resulting in average sample sizes of 2-4 kg. Half of the core is sent to the analytical laboratory, and the other half is kept in storage as required by industry standards and by Ontario provincial regulations. The original core was logged, photographed, and sampled on location by Neotech personnel.

The bagged and catalogued samples were delivered to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ( "Actlabs" ) in Timmins, Ontario, for initial preparation and final analysis. All sample preparation and analytical work referenced in this report were conducted by Actlabs, an independent geoanalytical laboratory accredited to ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 standards. In addition to Actlabs' internal QA/QC protocols, Neotech Metals incorporated its own control samples in each batch submitted for analysis.

Quality control samples, including blanks, duplicates, and standards (Certified Reference Materials) were inserted into the sample series at set intervals. For all analysis methods, the minimum number of QA/QC samples was two CRM standards per hole, one duplicate and/or one blank for every 10 samples taken, for a total of 10% QA/QC samples for the entire dataset. The procedures were implemented during the sample collection, preparation and analytical stages to ensure the robustness and reliability of the analytical results. QA/QC data was also verified by an independent third party to ensure the validity of the datasets.

All analytical results reported herein have passed internal QA/QC review and compilation. All assay results of drill core samples were provided by Actlabs, a Certified Laboratory, which performed their measure of the concentration of rare earth elements (REE) with the analytical method that uses lithium borate fusion prior to the second stage sodium peroxide fusion and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS). Major Element Oxides were done using the lithium borate analytical method and Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES).

The QA/QC program has been designed in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Exploration Best Practice Guidelines. The procedures implemented are considered appropriate, accurate, and reliable for this style of mineralization, ensuring the integrity and quality of the assay data

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neotech Metals Corp.

About the Neotech Metals

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources within promising jurisdictions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The company has a diversified portfolio of Rare-Earth Element and Rare Metals projects, including the Hecla-Kilmer, located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northway railway, along with its TREO and Foothills projects located in British Columbia. All three projects are 100% wholly-owned.

Qualified Person

Technical Information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Jared Galenzoski VP Exploration, P.Geo., and Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved all of the data and statements made for this news release.

Contact Information

Reagan Glazier, CEO and Director

...

+1 403-815-6663

* TREO (Total Rare-Earth Oxides) has been used to express the results in the press release. TREO is calculated by converting the elemental ppm to Rare-Earth Oxides using a conversion factor and is the summation of CeO2 + La2O3 + Pr6O11 + Nd2O3 + Sm2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Tb4O7 + Dy2O3 + Ho2O3 + Er2O3 + Tm2O3 + Yb2O3 + Lu2O3 + Y2O3.

** PMREO (Permanent Magnet Rare-Earth Oxides) has been used to express the results in the press release. TREO is calculated by converting the elemental ppm to Rare-Earth Oxides using a conversion factor and is the summation of Pr6O11 + Nd2O3 + Tb4O7 + Dy2O3

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.







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Source: Neotech Metals Corp.