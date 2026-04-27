Blakeney Appoints Steve Earl As Senior Advisor

MENAFN - PRovoke) LONDON - Strategic communications consultancy The Blakeney Group has appointed Steve Earl as a senior advisor to further accelerate growth and team development.Earl was most recently a partner at Boldt BPI, which he joined in 2020 to set up the London office, and then helped to integrate Boldt into the BPI network, after its acquisition in 2023.He was previously European managing director at Zeno Group for seven years, having joined to establish the Edelman sister business in the region. Earl also founded technology communications agency Rainier PR and then the multi-sector Speed Communications, and had a stint as London MD at APCO Worldwide.

Blakeney CEO Gabe Winn said:“Steve is a rare beast: someone who has founded consultancies, grown businesses as part of large global agencies, and led growth for mid-sized agencies.



"I wanted to hire him five years ago, but now the stars have aligned. He brings huge experience and character to our firm as we look to accelerate our growth, add to our team and further develop our capabilities for clients.”



Earl added:“Communications and public affairs consultancies are looking beyond current challenges to where sustainable growth will come from in the years ahead. The whole sector is being disrupted profoundly, and entrepreneurial, growing businesses like Blakeney understand that clients need more impactful, strategic services.



"The future of this sector is people who can both do the big thinking and relationships, and solve big problems."