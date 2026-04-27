₹10,000 Penalty And No Petrol Or Diesel: Double Whammy For Driving Without PUC In Delhi

MENAFN - Live Mint) Fuel stations across Delhi have begun refusing service to vehicles that do not have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, as authorities intensify efforts to curb air pollution. Under the new directive, petrol, diesel, CNG, and LPG will be supplied only to vehicles with a valid PUC certificate, with strict enforcement by the authorities.

Vehicles without a PUC face a double whammy, i.e., no petrol or diesel and hefty fines.

Strict monitoring: Agencies such as the Transport Department, Food and Supplies Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and Delhi Traffic Police are responsible for enforcement.

Key points of the PUC Certificate rule: Mandatory compliance: A valid PUC certificate is required to purchase any type of fuel, including petrol, diesel, CNG, and LPG. Year-round enforcement: The measure has been made a continuous, permanent anti-pollution initiative.| Bengaluru most resilient to air pollution among India's big cities: Study

Driving without a valid PUC certificate in India can lead to several consequences beyond just a basic fine.

Insurance issues: If your PUC certificate has expired, it may create problems when filing an insurance claim. Many insurers expect compliance with emission norms, and lack of a valid certificate could delay or even lead to rejection of claims. Higher expenses: Vehicles without a valid PUC often emit more pollutants, which usually points to poor engine condition. This can reduce fuel efficiency, meaning you end up spending more on fuel over time.

Check fines:

Legal penalties: Under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, authorities can issue a challan on the spot, either by traffic police or through automated systems. Fines can be significant, especially in high-pollution cities.| 'Will stop salaries': Bombay HC warns civic officials over Mumbai air pollution

While the central law sets the maximum limit for fines, the actual amount you may have to pay for a pollution certificate challan can vary depending on how strictly rules are enforced in your local area.

Under the latest amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, specifically Section 190(2), penalties for PUC-related violations have been made stricter and more consistent across most states.

While the central law sets the maximum limit for fines, the actual amount you may have to pay for a pollution certificate challan can vary depending on how strictly rules are enforced in your local area.

| Bengaluru most resilient to air pollution among India's big cities: Study

Earlier on April 22, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed officials to strictly enforce the 'No PUC, no fuel' rule in the national capital to curb air pollution.

Although the initiative launched last December, there are still several vehicles plying without a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate, she said.

"Tackling air pollution requires firm and effective interventions. This decision is a crucial step in that direction," Gupta said.

Delhi AQI today

Delhi woke up to a warm Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 25 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches above the seasons' normal.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category in the morning with the average air quality index (AQI) settling at 199, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

| London, Beijing among cities achieving 'remarkable reductions' in air pollution

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Vehicles without a PUC face a double whammy, i.e., no petrol or diesel and hefty fines.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 44 degrees Celsius, and the city is likely to experience strong surface winds.

(With inputs from agencies)

Delhi's new enforcement policy aims to reduce air pollution by strictly requiring PUC certificates. Penalties for driving without a valid PUC certificate have increased significantly, with fines reaching up to ₹10,000. The initiative highlights the importance of compliance in improving urban air quality.

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