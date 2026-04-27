Viral Post Manage 4 Social Accounts For ₹15,000? Startup Hiring Post Triggers Backlash

In an increasingly competitive employment market moulded by AI and startup culture, discussions over underpaid work are intensifying, and a job posting offering a "Content Head" function for a monthly wage of just Rs 15,000 has sparked strong reactions online. A post made by businessman Ravi Handa appeared on social media site X, sparking the debate. The job description, which was first shared in a founders' WhatsApp group, described duties including planning, research, scripting, and caption writing in addition to managing content across four platforms, including two Instagram profiles, a brand page, and LinkedIn.

The salary suggested was between Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000 per month, together with ESOPs, for a full-time remote function with flexible hours, even though the scope was similar to that of a senior content leadership post.

Check Viral Post

This job opening was posted by a founder in a whatsapp group of founders moderated by a VC. I don't know what is more depressing - that someone can actually post this or that only 3 people out of 500+ called it out. twitter/6cxOXFUdHd

- Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) April 26, 2026

In response to the post, Handa called the situation "depressing," raising concerns about both the job posting and the group's lacklustre reaction. Despite the apparent discrepancy between duties and compensation, he pointed out that only a small number of members brought it up.

How Did Netizens React?

Users on several sites criticised what they saw as predatory pay masquerading as opportunity, and the listing soon gathered traction. Many raised concerns about the undervaluation of creative and knowledge-based occupations, pointing out that even entry-level or gig workers in industries like food delivery sometimes make more.

Additionally, several users criticised the inclusion of ESOPs, claiming that despite their questionable long-term benefit, these incentives are frequently used to justify low compensation. Others emphasised how these advertisements are becoming more common in startup environments, where hustle and ambition are frequently required to make up for low compensation.

Comparisons poured in from all directions, from domestic workers earning higher monthly incomes to sarcastic posts mocking startup hiring trends with exaggerated“food-for-work” offers.