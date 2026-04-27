Karnataka: Rare Vijayanagara-Period Nandigamba Donation Inscription Discovered In Shivamogga

A rare stone inscription dating back to the Vijayanagara period has been discovered in the compound of the Basavanna temple at Kalluru village in Hosanagara taluk. Experts have identified the inscription as a 'Nandigamba' donation record belonging to the Sangama dynasty. The inscription also refers to the village by its ancient name, 'Kalura Naadu', offering valuable insight into the region's historical identity.

Land Grant Linked To Virupaksha Temple

The inscription was discovered and studied by researchers Adithya Nanjunavalli and KN Ganesha, along with journalist N Karthik Kaundinya. It is dated to 1424 AD (Shaka year 1346), during the reign of King Devaraya II, the son of Bukkaraya III. The record states that the king donated the entire 'Kaluru Naadu' region, then part of 'Araganadu', to the renowned Virupaksha temple in Hampi. The grant was made to support the daily 'amrita padi', or sacred food offerings to the deity, highlighting the importance of land grants in temple administration during that period.

Royal Titles Reflect Vijayanagara Grandeur

The inscription also features elaborate royal titles. Bukkaraya III is referred to as“Maharajadhiraja Rajaparameshwara Sriveerapratapa Vijayabukkaraya”, while his son Devaraya II is described as“Veerapratapa Devaraya Maharaya”. These honorifics reflect the political authority and grandeur of the Vijayanagara rulers.

Insight Into Historical Boundaries And Administration

According to historian Adithya Nanjunavalli, the inscription confirms that 'Araganadu' (present-day Araga) functioned as a subordinate region under the Vijayanagara Empire. He added that the record provides valuable information on the historical boundaries of villages and serves as important evidence to understand the extent and administrative structure of settlements during that period.