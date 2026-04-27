WB Polls Pivotal For Eastern India's Future, Says PM Modi In Barrackpore

Bengal Polls Key to Eastern India's Destiny: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the West Bengal elections are pivotal not just for the state but for the future of the entire eastern India, asserting that "Bharat ka Bhagyoday, Purvoday ke bina adhura hai" (India's rise is incomplete without the rise of the East). Addressing a Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Barrackpore, the PM highlighted the historical importance of "Ang, Bang, and Kang," referring to Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha as the three pillars of India's past prosperity. He stressed that for India to become a developed nation, the growth of these regions is essential. "This election of West Bengal, along with Bengal, is also an election to change the destiny of the entire eastern India, the whole eastern part of Hindustan. In the past, when India was prosperous, it had three strong pillars -- "Ang", "Bang", and "Kalinga". Ang means Bihar, Bang means Bengal, and Kalinga means Odisha. When these three pillars became weak, India's capabilities also suffered a blow. Today, when India is moving forward with the goal of becoming developed, it is very necessary for Ang, Bang, and Kalinga to develop. "India's rise is incomplete without the rise of the East," the PM said.

Projecting confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects, he noted that the party has already seen success in Bihar and Odisha and expressed certainty about a similar outcome in West Bengal. "In the past, Bihar has made the lotus bloom, Odisha has made the lotus bloom, and now it's Bengal's turn. And the atmosphere I'm seeing here, the blooming of lotus in Bengal too is certain. Ang--Bang--Kaling... the trust of the Trishakti is on the BJP," he added.

PM Invokes Barrackpore's History, Reiterates Call for 'Change'

Recalling history, PM Modi reiterated BJP's campaign slogan of "Paltano Dorkar Chai BJP Sorkar", stressing that Barrackpore played a key role in the 1857 uprising and is now witnessing a renewed call for change in Bengal. He also referred to his 11-day spiritual observance ahead of the consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya in January 2024, during which he visited several temples in South India. Drawing a parallel with the current campaign, he said he feels a similar sense of devotion while among the people. "In 1857, this very land of Barrackpore had given strength to the first war of independence. This very land is today further paving the path of change in Bengal. Here, everywhere, there is only one echo -- "Paltano Dorkar Chai BJP Sorkar" (Change is needed, we want a BJP government). When in January 2024 the consecration of Ram Lalla was organized in Ayodhya, before that I had performed an 11-day ritual. I had gone to many temples in South India and taken blessings from deities. In this election too, I have felt the same experience as one feels during the worship of a deity. Since I left home, I find happiness in living among all of you, and you all are my family, " said the Prime Minister.

Final Rally Ahead of Second Polling Phase

Stating that the rally in Barackpore is his last campaign rally in this Assembly elections, the PM expressed optimism that after May 4 he would return to the State to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP governmet.

A huge crowd gathered this morning at PM Modi's rally venue in Barrackpore.

His remarks come ahead of the second phase of polling in West Bengal on April 29, for which campaigning will come to a close today.

The results of West Bengal elections will be declared on May 4, along with Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)