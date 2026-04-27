Jaishankar Extends Freedom Day Wishes To South Africa, Vows Partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended his wishes to South Africa's Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola on the occasion of Freedom Day. Jaishankar reiterated his commitment to advance India-South Africa Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, he said, "Felicitations to FM Ronald Lamola, the Government and people of South Africa on Freedom Day. Determined to advance our Strategic Partnership."

Felicitations to FM @RonaldLamola, the Government and people of South Africa on Freedom Day. Determined to advance our Strategic Partnership. twitter/fI87pi6cRr - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 27, 2026

Jaishankar also extended his greetings to Robert Dussey, Foreign Minister of Togo on their National Day.

"Greetings to FM Robert Dussey, the Government and people of Togo on their National Day."

Greetings to FM @rdussey, the Government and people of Togo on their National Day. twitter/AiIZuNdkTD - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 27, 2026

EAM also extended greetings to Foreign Minister Timothy Musa Kabba of Sierra Leone on their Independence Day.

In a post on X, he said, "Independence Day greetings to FM Timothy Musa Kabba, the Government and people of Sierra Leone."

Independence Day greetings to FM @TimKabba, the Government and people of Sierra Leone. twitter/8YOOfTrasU - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 27, 2026

India-Sierra Leone Foreign Office Consultations

Earlier, the Second round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC), co-chaired by Sevala Naik Mude, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, and Alan CE Logan, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Leader of the delegation from Sierra Leonean side were held on March 10, 2025 in New Delhi, as per a statement by the MEA.

The FOC enabled both sides to undertake a comprehensive review of the entire range of India-Sierra Leone bilateral relations encompassing key areas of bilateral cooperation including trade, investment, health and pharmaceuticals, education and people-to-people exchanges.

India has pledged to continue supporting Sierra Leone in capacity building in various fields and building the development partnership further.

Both sides noted with satisfaction the progress made on India Stack, following the signing of an MoU on 'Cooperation in the field of sharing successful digital solutions implemented at population scale for digital transformation' and discussed next steps for implementation in this space. Both sides also agreed to further deepen and diversify bilateral ties in key areas of contemporary relevance, defence cooperation, energy development and development cooperation, the statement said. (ANI)

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