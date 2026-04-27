Tom Latham Ruled Out Of First T20I Vs Bangladesh Due To Toe Injury

Black Caps Skipper Tom Latham has been ruled out of the first T20 International against Bangladesh after sustaining a toe injury during a training session, New Zealand Cricket confirmed.

The first T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand is being held at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, on Monday.

A brief update ahead of this evening's match.#BANvNZ twitter/FLwsP1zmfE - BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) April 27, 2026

Latham Ruled Out, Kelly to Captain

According to an official statement posted on X, Latham suffered a laceration below his right big toenail after being struck by the ball while batting in practice ahead of the series opener.

"BlackCaps captain Tom Latham has been ruled out of today's first T20 against Bangladesh after being struck by the ball on his right big toe while batting at training yesterday. Latham sustained a laceration below the toenail, and his availability for the remainder of the series will be assessed game by game," the statement said.

In his absence, Wellington Firebirds batter Nick Kelly will take over as captain for the first T20, becoming the 13th player to lead New Zealand in T20 Internationals.

"Wellington Firebirds' batter Nick Kelly will captain in Latham's place and become the BlackCaps 13th T20 captain," the statement said.

Toss Update and Playing XIs

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to field against the visitors New Zealand, in the opening T20I of the ongoing three-match series.

Teams: Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das(w/c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly(c), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)