Viral Post Toilet Turns Into Billboard: 'Unemployed' Creator Makes Lakhs, Brands Line Up

What started as a joke about being jobless turned into an amazing business idea when a Philadelphia-based man named Nick Greenawalt started selling space on his toilet. Brands are now in queue to enter his lavatory. "Final boss without a job. According to Greenawalt's bio, "I'm trying to make $1,000,000 from my toilet."

Greenawalt's toilet has well-known brands including Clorox, Pine-Sol, and MiraLAX. Dr. Squatch, a grooming company, also purchased a space, and the comment section said, "All I heard was 'King Dr Squatch."

Crypto payments firm MoonPay had even shared a post in which they mentioned. "24 hours ago, we advertised MoonPay on a stranger's toilet bowl," it wrote.

Check Out Viral Post

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nick Greenawalt by)

“Here's what happened next: 1 million IG video views, and redacted new app downloads, 1,000+ new followers.” "It cost 0.05% of our annual marketing budget," the post added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nick Greenawalt by)

24 hours ago, we advertised MoonPay on a stranger's toilet bowlhere's what happened next: 1 MILLION IG VIDEO VIEWS *redacted* new app downloads 1,000+ new followersit cost 0.05% of our annual marketing budgetnow that's what I call a Super Bowl, @motionbynick! twitter/5t1fph4nry

- MoonPay (@moonpay) February 4, 2026

Household names in the US, such as Clorox, Pine‐Sol, MiraLAX, and grooming brand Dr Squatch began buying spots on Greenawalt's toilet, with prices running into thousands of dollars. The rules were simple: whoever paid the most would be crowned the“King of the Throne.”

Social Media Reactions

His videos became extremely popular; one had over 40 million views, while another received close to 13 million. The "creative" idea and the film were loved by tens of thousands of people.

"I spoke about your situation in my last video because I really believe in it as both a form of content and art. I feel like you may not agree with that personally but this whole thing is really cool. On a deeper level you're inspiring a lot of talented creative people to try new things. I hope you get to that million and much more," one user said.

"You are a fricking inspiration for all creatives here. We just need a cool idea to break through also, there is almost infinite potential in social media for creativity," another user said.

"Gotta be a pivot to turn this from a fun moment into a career definer. You need to become the face of projection mapping! Employ him!" a third user added.