Uganda: Gov't Suspends Trade Order Enforcement

The Minister of State for Trade, Cooperatives and Industry (Industry), Hon. David Bahati has revealed that government has suspended the trade order across the country.

Bahati made the revelation during the plenary sitting on Friday, 24 April 2026 following concerns raised by Members of Parliament (MPs).

In February this year, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and local government authorities across the country started a major crack down on roadside vendors and illegal kiosks in a bid to create orderliness.

The move has however, sparked public outcry and lawmakers have added their voices, urging government to reconsider the action.

Bahati told the legislators that government is consulting on how to better manage the matter, following the concerns raised by religious leaders and traders.

“We shall have a final meeting at the end of June so that at the beginning of July we have a refined way of operating. We did apologise to the religious leaders because some people while carrying out evictions made reckless statements against various religions,” Bahati said.

He also clarified that the suspension does not negate the evictions that have already been carried out.“We are suspending where we had not reached but where we have covered, it will remain, but by June, we shall have a better way of handling this matter,” he said.

The matter was first raised by Hon. Solomon Silwanyi, (NRM, Bukooli County Central) who said that the evictions have disrupted so many livelihoods.

“Since the minister has committed and says that they have suspended the evictions, a letter should be written to the town councils because the evictions are still going on,” he said.

Speaker Anita Among urged government to exercise caution in implementation of such livelihood altering decisions.

“The trade order is not bad but government should not use goons to evict. This should be done progressively; make these people understand that they are operating in road reserves and where we need markets to relocate these people, we put them there,” she said.

Kira Municipality MP, Hon. Ssemujju Nganda wondered what plans are in place to restore the businesses that have already been destroyed.

“What happens to lives you have already ruined? Next time you want to restore trade order, can you do it with a human face?” he asked.

Erute County South Representative, Hon. Jonathan Odur welcomed the suspension and asked government to always consult before implementing decisions that affect people's sources of income.

“Everyone wants this country to be orderly but there was no consultation and I am happy now that you are going to consult,” Odur said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.