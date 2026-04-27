Composition Of The Nomination Committee Of Orion Corporation
| Liisa Hurme
President and CEO
| Mikko Kemppainen
General Counsel
Contact person:
Mikko Kemppainen, General Counsel, Secretary to the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 4474
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
Orion Pharma is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, combining our trusted expertise with continuous innovation. We have an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by us are used to treat cancer, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases, among others. In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.
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