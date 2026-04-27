Dxracer Named Official Gaming Chair Partner Of MSL Myanmar

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- DXRacer, the global pioneer of gaming chairs, is thrilled to announce its official partnership with MSL Myanmar (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Super League Myanmar) as the league's Official Gaming Chair Partner. This collaboration underscores DXRacer's ongoing commitment to nurturing competitive gaming ecosystems across Southeast Asia and equipping top-tier players with the performance seating they deserve.

Since creating the world's first gaming chair in 2006, DXRacer has dedicated nearly two decades to redefining what it means to sit and compete at the highest level. Trusted by professional esports athletes, content creators, and enthusiasts around the globe, DXRacer's chairs are engineered to deliver superior ergonomic support, lasting durability, and the comfort required to sustain peak mental and physical performance - whether during marathon practice sessions or the pressure-filled moments of a championship final.

Through this partnership, DXRacer will supply customized co-branded gaming chairs to MSL Myanmar's competing teams and players, ensuring that Myanmar's brightest MLBB talents are supported from the very first scrim to the grand finals stage. MSL Myanmar, organized by Moonton and GCN Myanmar, serves as the country's premier professional MLBB competition and provides teams with a direct pathway to international competition at the Mid-Season Cup 2026.

"Myanmar has been at the forefront of Southeast Asian MLBB esports since the very beginning, and we are proud to stand beside its players and teams as they compete for national pride and international recognition. DXRacer chairs are built to perform when it matters most - and so are these athletes." - DXRacer Spokesperson

Adding further excitement to the partnership is the imminent arrival of DXRacer's most advanced chair to date - Martian Pro, the massage gaming chair. Representing the next evolution in competitive and wellness-focused seating, the Martian Pro introduces groundbreaking features including a Seat Ventilation System, Seat Heating System, and Multi-Functional Back Massage - raising the bar for what professional gaming gear can offer and setting a new benchmark for the entire industry.

As competitive gaming schedules grow increasingly demanding, DXRacer remains at the forefront of athlete-focused innovation, ensuring that every player - from up-and-coming rookies to seasoned veterans - has the ergonomic advantage needed to train harder, recover faster, and perform at the highest level. This partnership with MSL Myanmar is a natural extension of that mission.

About DXRacer

Founded in 2006 as the inventor of the modern gaming chair, DXRacer is a world-leading brand in ergonomic gaming and office seating. Trusted by professional esports athletes, streamers, and gamers globally, DXRacer combines cutting-edge design with superior comfort and durability.

About MSL Myanmar

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Super League Myanmar (MSL MM) is the official professional MLBB league in Myanmar, organized by Moonton and GCN Myanmar. Now in its third season, MSL MM is dedicated to developing local talent and strengthening Myanmar's presence on the global MLBB stage, with competing teams vying for a coveted slot at the Mid-Season Cup 2026.