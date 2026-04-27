Where Is Vijayan? CM's Absence After Polls Fuels Speculation In Kerala

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 27 (IANS) With the dust settling after Kerala's April 9 Assembly polls, an unusual political silence has taken centre stage, the conspicuous absence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from the public domain.

The last official word from the government indicated that the veteran Communist leader had undergone a cataract surgery at a private hospital in Chennai and was recuperating.

However, the lack of subsequent public appearances or detailed updates has triggered a wave of speculation across political circles and social media.

Critics have been quick to seize upon the development.

During the election campaign, Vijayan had repeatedly underscored Kerala's advancements in the public healthcare system, projecting it as a model for the country.

His decision to seek treatment outside the state has now become a talking point, with opponents questioning the contradiction between rhetoric and personal choice.

Despite the chatter, there has been no official indication of any serious health concern.

Government sources point out that the Chief Minister chaired an online Cabinet meeting last week, suggesting that administrative functions continue uninterrupted, albeit remotely.

Vijayan, who turns 81 next month, remains a central figure in Kerala's political landscape.

Within the Left Democratic Front (LDF), there is quiet confidence that he could script history by leading the coalition to a rare third consecutive term, an achievement unprecedented in the state's electoral history.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Indian National Congress finds itself grappling with internal questions.

Even as it awaits the results, discussions within the party have intensified over projecting a clear chief ministerial face, exposing familiar fault lines.

In this politically charged backdrop, the Chief Minister's low profile has only added to the intrigue.

Whether it is a brief medical recovery or a more deliberate retreat from the spotlight, Vijayan's absence is being closely watched, both for what it signals and what it leaves unsaid.

Seen or unseen, one thing is certain, by this time on next Monday when counting of votes will be over, it will be clear on which way Vijayan is heading and more importantly the CPI(M), as it's their last bastion in the country.