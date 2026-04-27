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CMC Networks and AVANT Communications Partner to Accelerate Enterprise Expansion Across EMEA with AI-Powered Networking
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) AVANT’s global network of Trusted Advisors can offer enterprise customers access to CMC Networks' AI-enabled pan-African network with on-the-ground support across the continent.
Johannesburg, South Africa, 27 April 2026 – CMC Networks, Africa’s premier networking provider, has partnered with AVANT Communications, a leading IT decision-making platform and technology distributor, to support enterprises with connectivity across EMEA. The partnership provides AVANT’s global partner network of advisors and enterprises with streamlined access to CMC’s ecosystem of AI-powered network infrastructure and industry-leading customer support, with local operations in 64 MEA markets.
AVANT’s enterprise customers can now leverage CMC’s extensive coverage across a pan-regional network, supported by Africa’s first AI-enabled core, to enhance service resiliency and simplify regional expansion. The partnership also empowers AVANT’s Trusted Advisors to provide enterprise connectivity across the region at speed and scale with real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, faster issue resolution, and service delivery automation powered by CMC’s AI operations (AIOps).
“We are thrilled to add CMC Networks to the AVANT portfolio. This partnership further strengthens our ability to meet customer demand across EMEA and reinforces our commitment to helping Trusted Advisors provide the most advanced and customer-centric technology solutions in the market,” said Rob Merhej, VP of EMEA Sales at AVANT.
AVANT Communications is a key strategic partner in technology sourcing and management for customers worldwide, supporting enterprises and Trusted Advisors with a comprehensive digital platform covering cloud, connectivity, colocation, security, and more. CMC Networks’ connectivity solutions are available to hundreds of enterprises and advisors via AVANT’s online decision-making platform, Pathfinder.
“Global enterprises are expanding into African and Middle Eastern growth markets, but they often face fragmented infrastructure, limited local support, and unpredictable service quality,” said Mahesh Jaishankar, Managing Director at CMC Networks. “Our partnership with AVANT enables enterprises to use AIOps to improve performance, reduce downtime, and ensure superior user experience across MEA. CMC’s thorough adoption of AIOps has reduced our customers’ MTTR (Mean Time To Repair) by over 40%. This result keeps improving as the AI engine learns more and more about our customers and our network.”
CMC Networks delivers networking solutions across some of the most complex and underserved markets in Africa and the Middle East, with more than 35 years of experience in the region. Its services include DIA, MPLS, SD-WAN, Ethernet, Satellite, IaaS and more, backed by on-the-ground presence in 64 MEA markets and 24/7 customer support. With AI-based operations, it uses real-time monitoring and predictive analytics to maximise uptime, control, and enhance user experiences.
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About CMC Networks
CMC Networks is a specialist service provider that delivers connectivity with industry-leading customer experience across the most complex markets in the world. It combines on-the-ground expertise with AI-based operations that are underpinned with over 35 years of experience in Africa and the Middle East.
CMC Networks delivers connectivity solutions spanning DIA, MPLS, SD-WAN, Ethernet, Waves, Satellite, Colocation and more, with operations in 64 MEA markets.
About AVANT Communications
AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications.
Johannesburg, South Africa, 27 April 2026 – CMC Networks, Africa’s premier networking provider, has partnered with AVANT Communications, a leading IT decision-making platform and technology distributor, to support enterprises with connectivity across EMEA. The partnership provides AVANT’s global partner network of advisors and enterprises with streamlined access to CMC’s ecosystem of AI-powered network infrastructure and industry-leading customer support, with local operations in 64 MEA markets.
AVANT’s enterprise customers can now leverage CMC’s extensive coverage across a pan-regional network, supported by Africa’s first AI-enabled core, to enhance service resiliency and simplify regional expansion. The partnership also empowers AVANT’s Trusted Advisors to provide enterprise connectivity across the region at speed and scale with real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, faster issue resolution, and service delivery automation powered by CMC’s AI operations (AIOps).
“We are thrilled to add CMC Networks to the AVANT portfolio. This partnership further strengthens our ability to meet customer demand across EMEA and reinforces our commitment to helping Trusted Advisors provide the most advanced and customer-centric technology solutions in the market,” said Rob Merhej, VP of EMEA Sales at AVANT.
AVANT Communications is a key strategic partner in technology sourcing and management for customers worldwide, supporting enterprises and Trusted Advisors with a comprehensive digital platform covering cloud, connectivity, colocation, security, and more. CMC Networks’ connectivity solutions are available to hundreds of enterprises and advisors via AVANT’s online decision-making platform, Pathfinder.
“Global enterprises are expanding into African and Middle Eastern growth markets, but they often face fragmented infrastructure, limited local support, and unpredictable service quality,” said Mahesh Jaishankar, Managing Director at CMC Networks. “Our partnership with AVANT enables enterprises to use AIOps to improve performance, reduce downtime, and ensure superior user experience across MEA. CMC’s thorough adoption of AIOps has reduced our customers’ MTTR (Mean Time To Repair) by over 40%. This result keeps improving as the AI engine learns more and more about our customers and our network.”
CMC Networks delivers networking solutions across some of the most complex and underserved markets in Africa and the Middle East, with more than 35 years of experience in the region. Its services include DIA, MPLS, SD-WAN, Ethernet, Satellite, IaaS and more, backed by on-the-ground presence in 64 MEA markets and 24/7 customer support. With AI-based operations, it uses real-time monitoring and predictive analytics to maximise uptime, control, and enhance user experiences.
###
About CMC Networks
CMC Networks is a specialist service provider that delivers connectivity with industry-leading customer experience across the most complex markets in the world. It combines on-the-ground expertise with AI-based operations that are underpinned with over 35 years of experience in Africa and the Middle East.
CMC Networks delivers connectivity solutions spanning DIA, MPLS, SD-WAN, Ethernet, Waves, Satellite, Colocation and more, with operations in 64 MEA markets.
About AVANT Communications
AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications.
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