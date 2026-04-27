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Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Jolts Japan's Hokkaido
(MENAFN) A powerful earthquake measuring a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 rattled Japan's northern prefecture of Hokkaido early Monday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) confirmed.
The tremor struck at approximately 5:24 a.m. local time, originating at a depth of roughly 80 kilometers beneath the surface. The JMA recorded an intensity of upper 5 on Japan's seismic scale of 7 in affected zones, including the town of Urahoro in Hokkaido.
Seismologists pinpointed the epicenter at 42.6 degrees north latitude and 143.1 degrees east longitude.
Despite the quake's considerable force, the JMA issued no tsunami advisory in its wake. Authorities have yet to report any casualties or structural damage in the immediate aftermath.
The tremor struck at approximately 5:24 a.m. local time, originating at a depth of roughly 80 kilometers beneath the surface. The JMA recorded an intensity of upper 5 on Japan's seismic scale of 7 in affected zones, including the town of Urahoro in Hokkaido.
Seismologists pinpointed the epicenter at 42.6 degrees north latitude and 143.1 degrees east longitude.
Despite the quake's considerable force, the JMA issued no tsunami advisory in its wake. Authorities have yet to report any casualties or structural damage in the immediate aftermath.
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