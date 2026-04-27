Japan Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis Of 125 Existing & 54 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 By White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive Japan Data Center Market Database, your go-to resource for detailed insights into the vibrant colocation data center scene. This Excel database includes in-depth analyses of 125 existing and 54 upcoming data centers across key locations like Tokyo, Osaka, and Yokohama. Gain insights into white-floor space, IT load capacity, and pricing dynamics. Discover data on major operators such as AT TOKYO and Equinix, contributing over 1 GW of capacity. Perfect for REITs, contractors, infrastructure providers, and consultants, ensuring you stay ahead in Japan's competitive data center market landscape.

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Japan hosts around 125 existing data centers, with cities like Tokyo and Osaka having a strong presence in the and Osaka account for over 50% of the total upcoming power capacity, making it the dominant data center market in the country.

Major operators such as AT TOKYO, NTT Communications Corporation, Equinix, MC Digital Realty, AirTrunk, Colt Data Centre Services, and IDC Frontier collectively account for over 1 GW of operational capacity in the country.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:



Detailed Analysis of 125 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 54 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Akashi, Chiba, Ginoza, Hokkaido, Kitakyushu, Kobe, Matsue, Nago, Okinawa, Osaka, Oyama, Saitama, Sanda, Shirakawa, Shiroi, Takamatsu, Tatebayashi, Tokyo, Tomakomai City, Tsukuba City, Yokohama etc.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (125 FACILITIES)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Tokyo Tama Campus or DC3.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (54 FACILITIES)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit

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