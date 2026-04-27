MECH-I-TRONIC Grows In The Americas, Acquiring Apex Machine (USA) And RK Ferramentaria (Brazil) To Boost Global Reach.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- MECH-I-TRONIC, a global industrial group specializing in advanced mechatronic solutions for the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and packaging industries, announces two acquisitions in the Americas: Apex Machine in the United States and RK Ferramentaria in Brazil.These transactions mark the Group's entry into the region and are part of a broader external growth strategy, supported by over €100 million allocated to acquisitions and development.

Over the past two years, MECH-I-TRONIC has accelerated its expansion, completing six acquisitions and integrating 15 companies across Europe and China. The Group has reached approximately €260 million in annual revenue and employs over 1,400 people, serving customers in more than 50 countries. Its target is to reach €500 million in revenue by 2028.

Apex Machine, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale and with over 100 years of history, strengthens the Group's capabilities across the industrial value chain through integrated solutions covering pre-treatment, printing, quality control and downstream automation, as well as component handling and complete packaging systems. The company serves primarily the medical and pharmaceutical sectors. In 2025, it generated over €20 million in revenue, with a geographic presence concentrated in North America and Europe.

RK Ferramentaria, located in Curitiba, Brazil, specializes in the design and manufacturing of high-cavitation injection molds, with strong expertise in fast-cycle and thin-wall technologies. Serving the food packaging, catering, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sectors, the company delivers high-performance tooling solutions across South America. In 2025, RK generated approximately €4 million in revenue. The company operates a 2,000-square-meter facility and employs 65 professionals.

Both entrepreneurs have reinvested in the MECH-I-TRONIC federation, underscoring their confidence in the Group as a strategic partner to support future growth and unlock new opportunities.

“The acquisitions of Apex Machine and RK Ferramentaria significantly strengthen our presence in the Americas, a strategic region for us both industrially and in terms of access to new markets and global customers,” said Marco Giovannini, Founder and Chairman of MECH-I-TRONIC.“These transactions enable us to integrate key capabilities across the value chains we are developing and accelerate our international growth in advanced manufacturing. We will continue to pursue targeted acquisitions in a still highly fragmented market, with the goal of building a global platform.”