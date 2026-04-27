Party High Command Should Take Decision At Earliest On State Leadership Issue: K'taka Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 27 (IANS) Amid ongoing speculation over a possible change in the Chief Minister in Karnataka, state Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar has said that the party high command should decide at the earliest to end the uncertainty.

Speaking to reporters in Chikkaballapur on Monday, Minister Sudhakar stated that discussions regarding a change in the Chief Minister have been going on for several months. However, he noted that a final decision could not be taken earlier due to the continuous cycle of elections.

He pointed out that the election process in the states is now nearing completion, with only the final phase of polling in West Bengal remaining.“Perhaps the D.K. Shivakumar brothers have approached the high command in this regard,” he said.

Sudhakar stressed that the high command should now arrive at a clear decision.“Unnecessary confusion is being created in the media. A firm decision will help bring more focus and publicity to the government's programmes,” he added.

Clarifying his position, the minister said he is not in a position to advise or direct the high command.“I believe the high command will take a final decision this time. All of us will abide by whatever decision is taken,” he said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, responding to the leadership tussle, asserted that there is no confusion within the party and that all leaders are working in unity, while reiterating that they will abide by any decision taken by the high command.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, he responded to remarks attributed to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who had said,“What has to happen will happen in time.”

Rao said such statements should not be misinterpreted, adding that there is complete cohesion within the party.

On the issue of cabinet reshuffle, the minister said there is a need for reorganisation to provide opportunities for others.“The high command and the Chief Minister will take a decision regarding cabinet restructuring. There is an expectation that cabinet expansion will take place, and it should happen,” he said.

He further added that the party would accept whatever decision is taken.“A sense of largeness should prevail among everyone,” he noted.

Addressing allegations of irregularities during the COVID-19 period, Rao said an inquiry is underway by the Khunha Commission.“There has been considerable misuse during the COVID period, which is visible. However, action must be taken based on evidence. The investigation is ongoing,” he said.

On the healthcare front, the minister announced that approval has been granted for the recruitment of 225 doctors, and steps will be taken immediately to appoint doctors and supporting staff.

He also clarified the government's position on medicines in public hospitals.“Our intention is that generic medicine outlets should not continue in government hospitals. Only government-supplied medicines should be available. However, some have challenged this in court,” he said.

In view of the summer season and its impact on public health, Rao said guidelines have been issued across the state.“Arrangements have been made to provide emergency treatment for heatstroke cases, and beds have been reserved in all hospitals. So far, no untoward incidents have been reported,” he added.