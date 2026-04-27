IMD Warns Of Rising Temperatures Doctors Advise Caution Amid Heatwave Alerts

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 27 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that temperatures are likely to rise further across several districts in the coming days, even as the state witnesses a relative cooling of its political climate after weeks of intense activity.

With the mercury climbing steadily, health experts have cautioned that the risk of heat-related illnesses is increasing and stressed the need for preventive measures. Doctors say that staying safe during peak summer requires two essential steps -- constant vigilance and regular intake of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS).

The average human body temperature is around 36.9 degrees Celsius. When the external temperature rises significantly above this level, the body begins absorbing heat from the surroundings. To counter this, it activates cooling mechanisms such as sweating and increased respiration to maintain internal balance. However, prolonged exposure to high temperatures can overwhelm these natural processes.

Excessive sweating leads to significant loss of water, glucose, and essential salts, increasing the risk of dehydration. If not addressed promptly, this can lead to symptoms such as muscle cramps, dizziness, fatigue, and in severe cases, heatstroke and loss of consciousness.

Medical experts warn that dehydration can adversely affect vital organs, including the kidneys and heart.

Early warning signs include dry mouth, dark-colored urine, muscle cramps, weakness, and light-headedness.

While drinking adequate water is crucial, doctors emphasise that water alone may not be sufficient under extreme heat conditions.

ORS helps replenish lost electrolytes and maintain the body's fluid balance more effectively.

As per World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, a standard 20.5-gram ORS sachet contains sodium chloride, glucose, potassium chloride, and trisodium citrate. It should be mixed in one litre of boiled and cooled water and consumed within 24 hours.

With heatwave conditions expected to persist, authorities have advised people to avoid direct sunlight during peak hours, stay hydrated, and keep ORS readily available to prevent serious health complications.