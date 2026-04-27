IPL 2026: 'The More I Have Grown, The Humbler I Have Become,' Says Krunal Pandya On Journey And Success With RCB

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) All-rounder Krunal Pandya reflected on his evolution as a cricketer and a person, highlighting how experience and success have shaped his outlook, while also revisiting key moments from his journey with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL.

Speaking about his growth over the years, Krunal emphasised how his perspective has matured while his core values have remained intact.

“I have changed over a period of time, for the better. As you go through the journey, you learn. A lot of credit goes to my parents and the upbringing they gave me. But as a human being, who I am, has remained the same. I love cricket, still as excited and passionate to play. I have always been a family man. I love my family, kids, and my wife, who has played an integral part. My parents have been my pillars. When you taste success, two things can happen, either you go crazy or it makes you humble. I have taken the second route. The more I have grown, the humbler I have become, which is why family is important for me, and cricket is in my blood, mind, everywhere,” he told JioStar.

The all-rounder also looked back at his memorable debut for RCB against Kolkata Knight Riders, recalling the highs and early struggles before turning the game around with crucial breakthroughs.

“I was very excited to play my first match. The opening ceremony had just happened. I remember Shah Rukh sir was on stage and the crowd was chanting. I thought, 'Wow, if we win this match here, it will be fun.' I bowled my first over in the Powerplay and gave away 15 runs. I was like, 'What is happening?' KKR were 110 in 10 overs, they were scoring quickly, and I told myself that I had to make a comeback. In my next over, it was the 11th, I got Ajinkya Rahane out at deep square leg. Then Venkatesh Iyer was batting without a helmet, so I thought I would bowl a bouncer, and he got the helmet back quickly. After that, I bowled a quick second ball and he got bowled. That is something fast bowlers do,” he said.

Krunal further revisited a high-pressure clash at the Wankhede Stadium against his former side Mumbai Indians, where his all-round contribution proved decisive in sealing a memorable win for RCB.

“Wankhede has always been a special place to play. The atmosphere there is electric. We scored around 220, and at one point, it looked like we were winning, but then Hardik came in and scored a quick 15-ball 40-odd, which shifted the momentum. From the way the game was going, I knew I would have to bowl the last over, and I backed myself to defend. It was a special game because earlier I had got Will Jacks out on a bouncer, which was something I had planned before the IPL. The wicket was so flat that I did not know where to bowl. So, in my second over, after trying a couple of wide yorkers, I went for the bouncer, and it worked.

“That felt really satisfying. There was a lot of pressure in the last over. Santner was batting, and with a short leg-side boundary, it was challenging. I set an unusual field, kept a deep point, and went for the wide yorker to use the long boundary, and it worked in my favour. Then, to Deepak Chahar, I bowled a bouncer and Phil Salt took a good catch. I gave away just a few runs in that over, and we ended up winning the game, which was very special,” he stated.

On the emotional high of lifting the IPL trophy with RCB, Krunal reserved special praise for Virat Kohli and the franchise's passionate fan base.

“The ones who deserved it the most are Virat Kohli and the RCB fans. Virat has been an integral part of RCB from the first season. So, to win it, and see him get emotional was special. Watching him cry was an emotional moment for everyone, whether you are a fan or part of the team. I remember when we played against Chennai and were going out in the bus, the love people have for RCB is incredible, and that day I said on the mic that whatever happens, we must win the trophy for the fans.

“I am glad I said it and that we were able to deliver in the final. The fans deserved this trophy more than anybody else, and obviously, Virat as well. I am grateful to be part of something like this and to contribute in a small way. Playing for the country is number one for me, but winning for RCB, that too after 18 years, and having my best season while contributing well, has to be one of my top moments,” he expressed.

He also spoke about his match-winning, unbeaten 73 against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2025 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, explaining how understanding the pitch and pacing his innings played a key role in guiding RCB out of trouble.

“The wicket was a little tricky that day. In the IPL, most wickets are flat, but that one in Delhi was holding a bit. I gave away just 28 runs in my spell, bowled slower balls, used the surface, and got Faf du Plessis out. When you have bowled on a wicket, you have an idea of how it is playing when you come out to bat. I had not batted much before that innings because our top order was doing so well, and I walked in at 20 for 3.

“It was around our seventh or eighth game, and I had hardly batted in the tournament. We were under pressure at that point. Virat was telling me, 'Just keep holding your shape, we will do it.' In my first 17-18 balls, I did not score much, but I knew we had power hitters like Tim David, Romario, and Jitesh behind me, so if we took the game deep, we would be in it. Once I got set, I started playing my shots and everything fell into place,” he reminisced.