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AfD Reaches Record Poll Lead as German Coalition Support Slips
(MENAFN) Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has reached a new high in voter support and would emerge as the leading party in a hypothetical federal election, according to a Bild/INSA poll released on Saturday.
The survey indicates that the AfD would secure 28% of the vote, placing it ahead of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc, which stands at 24%. This marks a decline of one percentage point for the conservative alliance compared with previous polling trends.
The Social Democratic Party (SPD), the junior partner in the governing coalition, remains at 14%, showing no change in support levels.
According to the poll, approximately 11% of respondents would vote for parties unlikely to surpass the electoral threshold required to enter parliament. As a result, analysts noted that forming a governing majority would require a higher share of the remaining valid vote.
The findings suggest that, under current conditions, Merz’s coalition would likely need additional partners to achieve a parliamentary majority in the Bundestag, provided no cooperation occurs with the AfD, which remains politically isolated by other major parties.
The survey was conducted between April 20 and 24 and included responses from 1,203 participants, who were asked how they would vote if national elections were held on Sunday.
The results come amid a continued decline in approval for the governing coalition since it took office last year. Critics have pointed to ongoing economic challenges, including weak growth and recent recessionary pressures, as factors contributing to voter dissatisfaction.
The survey indicates that the AfD would secure 28% of the vote, placing it ahead of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc, which stands at 24%. This marks a decline of one percentage point for the conservative alliance compared with previous polling trends.
The Social Democratic Party (SPD), the junior partner in the governing coalition, remains at 14%, showing no change in support levels.
According to the poll, approximately 11% of respondents would vote for parties unlikely to surpass the electoral threshold required to enter parliament. As a result, analysts noted that forming a governing majority would require a higher share of the remaining valid vote.
The findings suggest that, under current conditions, Merz’s coalition would likely need additional partners to achieve a parliamentary majority in the Bundestag, provided no cooperation occurs with the AfD, which remains politically isolated by other major parties.
The survey was conducted between April 20 and 24 and included responses from 1,203 participants, who were asked how they would vote if national elections were held on Sunday.
The results come amid a continued decline in approval for the governing coalition since it took office last year. Critics have pointed to ongoing economic challenges, including weak growth and recent recessionary pressures, as factors contributing to voter dissatisfaction.
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