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US Lawmakers Seek Secret Service Update After White House Event Shooting
(MENAFN) The US House Oversight Committee has asked for an official briefing from the US Secret Service following a shooting incident connected to a high-profile dinner event attended by President Donald Trump.
On Sunday, the committee formally requested information in the aftermath of the security breach outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The request was made public by Representative James Comer, who wrote on social media:
"Following last night's assassination attempt against President Trump at the WHCD, the House Oversight Committee has requested a briefing from US Secret Service,"
At the time of the request, no briefing date had been set, and the Secret Service had not issued any public response or additional details.
The inquiry follows the arrest of 31-year-old California resident Cole Allen, who allegedly ran toward a Secret Service security checkpoint and opened fire during the incident. Authorities say Allen had checked into the hotel the previous day as a registered guest.
Law enforcement reports indicate that Allen was carrying multiple weapons, including a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives when he was taken into custody.
Officials also confirmed that a law enforcement officer was struck during the shooting but survived because of a bulletproof vest.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that Allen’s alleged intentions included targeting officials within the Trump administration, according to the ongoing investigation.
On Sunday, the committee formally requested information in the aftermath of the security breach outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The request was made public by Representative James Comer, who wrote on social media:
"Following last night's assassination attempt against President Trump at the WHCD, the House Oversight Committee has requested a briefing from US Secret Service,"
At the time of the request, no briefing date had been set, and the Secret Service had not issued any public response or additional details.
The inquiry follows the arrest of 31-year-old California resident Cole Allen, who allegedly ran toward a Secret Service security checkpoint and opened fire during the incident. Authorities say Allen had checked into the hotel the previous day as a registered guest.
Law enforcement reports indicate that Allen was carrying multiple weapons, including a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives when he was taken into custody.
Officials also confirmed that a law enforcement officer was struck during the shooting but survived because of a bulletproof vest.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that Allen’s alleged intentions included targeting officials within the Trump administration, according to the ongoing investigation.
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