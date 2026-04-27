Middle East Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis Of 183 Existing Data Centers And 106 Upcoming Data Centers By White-Floor Area, IT Load, Pricing Rack Capacity 2025-2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the latest insights into the MEA data center market with our comprehensive Excel database, featuring detailed analyses of 183 existing and 106 upcoming colocation data centers across Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, and more. Optimize your strategy with data on white-floor space, IT load capacity, and pricing trends. Explore key market highlights, like the UAE's dominance with over 410+ MW capacity and Saudi Arabia's leading role in upcoming facilities. Perfect for data center REITs, contractors, and infrastructure providers, this resource is essential for informed decision-making in the region's expanding data center industry.

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Middle East hosts around 180+ existing data centers, with countries like the UAE & Saudi Arabia having a strong presence in the region. Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in Middle East with more than 50% of the total power capacity.

The United Arab Emirates dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 410+ MW, driven by major players like Khazna Data Centers, Pure Data Centers, Equinix, and Gulf Data Hub. Khazna Data Centers, Saudi Telecom Company and Gulf Data Hub rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Middle East.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:



Detailed Analysis of 183 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 106 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and UAE.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (183 FACILITIES)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Tel Aviv Data Center, Riyadh Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (106 FACILITIES)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit

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