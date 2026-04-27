Middle East Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis Of 183 Existing Data Centers And 106 Upcoming Data Centers By White-Floor Area, IT Load, Pricing Rack Capacity 2025-2029
Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Middle East hosts around 180+ existing data centers, with countries like the UAE & Saudi Arabia having a strong presence in the region. Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in Middle East with more than 50% of the total power capacity.
The United Arab Emirates dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 410+ MW, driven by major players like Khazna Data Centers, Pure Data Centers, Equinix, and Gulf Data Hub. Khazna Data Centers, Saudi Telecom Company and Gulf Data Hub rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Middle East.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
- Detailed Analysis of 183 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 106 upcoming data centers Countries covered: Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and UAE. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (183 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (Tel Aviv Data Center, Riyadh Data Center) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (106 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment