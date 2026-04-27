South Africa Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis Of 55 Existing Data Centers And 9 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 By White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Rack Capacity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore a comprehensive database offering an in-depth analysis of the South Africa data center market, covering 55 existing and 9 upcoming data centers across key locations like Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. This essential Excel resource provides insights into current and future white-floor space, IT load capacities (2025-2029), and colocation pricing. Key data center operators include Teraco, Open Access Data Centres, and Africa Data Centers. Targeted at REITs, contractors, infrastructure providers, and advisory firms, this report is indispensable for navigating South Africa's dynamic data center landscape.

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

South Africa hosts around 55 existing data centers, with cities like Johannesburg and Cape Town having a strong presence in the region. Johannesburg alone accounts for over 70% of the total power capacity, making it the dominant data center market in the country.

Teraco (Digital Realty), Open Access Data Centres (OADC), and Africa Data Centers rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across South Africa.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:



Detailed Analysis of 55 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Centurion, Durban, East London, Emalahleni, George, Gqeberha, Grabouw, Johannesburg, Kempton Park, Klein Brak Rivier, Klerksdorp, Knysna, Middleburg, Midrand, Mount Edgecombe, Nelspruit, New Germany, Pietermaritzburg, Pinetown, Plettenberg Bay, Polokwane, Potchefstroom, Pretoria, Rustenburg, Sedgefield, Somerset West / Paarl.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (55 FACILITIES)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (JB2 or JHB1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (9 FACILITIES)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit

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