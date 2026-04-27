Hesai Group To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results On Tuesday, May 19, 2026
|Event Title:
|Hesai Group First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call
|Pre-registration Link:
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until May 26, 2026, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
|United States:
|+1-855-883-1031
|International:
|+61-7-3107-6325
|Hong Kong, China:
|800-930-639
|China Mainland:
|400-120-9216
|Replay PIN:
|10054272
About Hesai
Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI; HKEX: 2525) is a global leader in 3D perception solutions. Leveraging full-stack proprietary ASIC capabilities and an integrated R&D-testing-manufacturing approach, Hesai has established industry-leading positions across core physical AI domains, including ADAS-equipped passenger vehicles, autonomous mobility, spatial intelligence, embodied AI, as well as industrial, agricultural, and service robots. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto, and Stuttgart, and operates in-house factories in China and Thailand, with customers spanning more than 40 countries. As the AI-driven Fourth Industrial Revolution accelerates, Hesai is committed to becoming a key enabler of physical AI - digitizing the real world and redefining how humans and robots perceive and act.
For more information, please visit: .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Hesai Group
Capital Markets Department
Email: ...
Christensen Advisory
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
Email: ...
Source: Hesai Group
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