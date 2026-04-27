South East Asia Data Center Report 2026: Portfolio Analysis Of 303 Existing Data Centers & 162 Upcoming Data Centers By White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Rack Capacity
Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South East Asia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Southeast Asia hosts around 303 existing data centers, with countries like Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia having a strong presence in the region.
Southeast Asia's upcoming data center capacity is nearly four times the current operational capacity. Malaysia dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 1 GW, driven by major players like Vantage Data Centers, DayOne (GDS Services), Bridge Data Centers, and Princeton Digital Group.
Emerging markets like the Philippines and Vietnam are entering rapid expansion phases, diversifying the overall regional footprint. Malaysia leads Southeast Asia's upcoming data center expansion with over 6 GW in the pipeline, followed by Thailand at approximately 3.5 GW, positioning both countries at the forefront of the region's hyperscale growth cycle.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
- Detailed Analysis of 303 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 162 upcoming data centers Countries covered: Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (303 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (Fornix Data Center or TPE1) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Note: Existing data center doesn't include China data center facilities.
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (162 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit
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