Serving People Of Bengal Is In My Destiny This Time, Says PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) success in the West Bengal Assembly election, stating that it is his destiny to serve the people of the state this time.

“To serve the people of West Bengal and ensure their safety and security is written in my destiny this time. Hence, this is my responsibility also. I will not walk away from this responsibility. The Assembly election in West Bengal this time is also critical in changing the destiny of the entire eastern India,” the Prime Minister said while addressing an election campaign rally at Jagatdal in North 24 Parganas district.

He also explained why the Assembly polls in the state this time were crucial for changing the destiny of eastern India.

According to him, Anga (Bihar), Banga (Bengal) and Kalinga (Odisha) are the three pillars for a prosperous India, and if any one of the three pillars becomes weak, then the entire India gets affected.

“This is my last campaign rally in West Bengal this time. The kind of public enthusiasm that I have witnessed this time in my campaign rallies, I am sure that I will have to come to West Bengal again after May 4, to be a witness to the oath ceremony of the new cabinet,” the Prime Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, he also said that if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, a major“Make in India” will be established around the state capital of Kolkata.“Unemployment because of a lack of big investment, shutting down or shifting of factories to other states is a burning problem for West Bengal. That is why the youth from West Bengal are migrating to other states in search of their livelihoods. So, please elect a BJP Chief Minister this time. The Prime Minister and the new Chief Minister will then work together for the development of West Bengal,” the Prime Minister said.

According to him, Trinamool Congress does not have a roadmap for the future development of West Bengal.“Their leaders are only busy with self-development. They neither have any wish nor any foresight for developing the state. Giving them another chance will be inviting further destruction,” the Prime Minister said.

He said, "People across West Bengal want security, opportunities and honest governance, which TMC has completely failed to deliver."