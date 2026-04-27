RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra Visits Financial Literacy Camp In Dehradun, Stresses Inclusion

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Sanjay Malhotra, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, on Monday visited a financial literacy camp organised by the CRISIL Foundation at its Centre for Financial Literacy (CFL) in Sahaspur, Dehradun district.

The camp was conducted for members of self-help groups from the gram panchayats of Bhopalpani, Badasi and Soda Sarauli.

During his visit, Malhotra emphasised the importance of financial literacy in empowering citizens and strengthening long-term financial stability.

He encouraged people to improve financial awareness and take advantage of various pension and insurance schemes offered by the Government of India.

Highlighting the need for wider outreach, the RBI Governor urged CFL officials to intensify efforts to educate all sections of society, particularly those living in remote and underserved areas, to ensure greater financial inclusion.

He also appealed to participants to share the knowledge gained at such camps with their families, friends and neighbours, amplifying the impact of financial awareness initiatives.

Malhotra interacted with members of self-help groups and took keen interest in the products displayed by them at the camp, appreciating their efforts.

The camp also saw the participation of business correspondents, who provided basic banking services on-site.

Facilities such as coin exchange counters and note exchange services were made available, along with a mobile ATM van for the convenience of attendees.

Senior officials from the RBI, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Uttarakhand Gramin Bank were present at the event.

Arvind Kumar, Regional Director of RBI in Dehradun, along with the Block Development Officer, also attended the camp.

During the visit, he also spoke with members of the Self-Help Groups.

At the camp, Business Correspondents provided basic banking services to people. There were also counters where people could exchange coins and old or damaged notes.

A mobile ATM van was present at the venue for easy access to cash. Some Self-Help Groups also displayed their products, which the RBI Governor showed interest in and appreciated.