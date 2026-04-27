The Zubair Corporation Resumes Sustainability Tours To Promote ESG Practices Across Its Group

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)The Zubair Corporation has resumed its Sustainability Tours across its subsidiaries as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the understanding and adoption of sustainability concepts and practices throughout the Group.

As part of this initiative, a specialised workshop was conducted with the participation of Zubair Electric, OOISS, and BIG, bringing together more than 25 employees from various management levels and specialisations. The workshop aimed to raise awareness of sustainability concepts and highlight their importance in supporting business continuity and long-term growth.

Ali Shaker, Head of Sustainability at the Zubair Corporation, said,“This initiative is a crucial part of our Group-wide sustainability strategy, supporting the consistent implementation of ESG principles across our subsidiaries. Through these workshops, we aim to deepen employees' practical understanding of sustainability principles and empower them to apply these effectively in the workplace. We also seek to support our companies in developing impactful sustainability initiatives that enhance organisational performance and contribute to long-term sustainable growth.

Among those present, Mohammed Al-Taamari, Acting General Manager of Zubair Electric, commented,“These workshops provide a valuable platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration across the Group, strengthening alignment in sustainability practices. They also support our collective efforts to adopt responsible approaches that drive innovation and enhance readiness for future challenges.”

The programme focused on fostering a culture of sustainability within the workplace through a series of interactive sessions and discussions. These sessions explored key sustainability concepts and their practical applications, while emphasising their role in enhancing organisational performance and improving operational efficiency over the long term.

The workshop witnessed strong engagement from participants, with constructive discussions, knowledge exchange, and insightful questions that reflected a growing awareness of the importance of embedding sustainability principles into day-to-day operations. Discussions also highlighted the importance of integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria into operational strategies to enhance sustainable performance and create long-term added value.

In addition, the workshop emphasised the importance of reviewing existing initiatives within participating companies and assessing their impact across the three ESG pillars – environmental, social, and governance. This approach supports the development of clear, actionable roadmaps to further strengthen sustainability practices and improve their effectiveness.

This initiative reflects The Zubair Corporation's ongoing commitment to advancing corporate responsibility and supporting sustainability priorities, in alignment with Oman Vision 2040 and global best practices, thereby integrating sustainability as a core component of its corporate culture.