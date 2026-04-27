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China Slams US Sanctions on Chinese Firms as 'Illicit'
(MENAFN) China unleashed sharp condemnation Monday against fresh US sanctions targeting Chinese companies tied to Iran's oil trade, branding the measures unlawful and pledging an uncompromising defense of its firms' interests.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian set the tone in Beijing, telling reporters: "China always opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law." He followed with a direct demand that Washington reverse course, stating: "China urges the US to abandon the wrong practice of abusive sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction." Lin added that China "will firmly safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies."
The diplomatic salvo comes days after the US Treasury unveiled a new round of Iran-related sanctions on Friday, simultaneously issuing a general license permitting the wind-down of transactions involving Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery Co. The package swept up nearly 40 additional entities, including a major independent Chinese refinery belonging to a category commonly known as "teapot" refineries — privately operated facilities concentrated largely in the eastern province of Shandong.
State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott defended the measures as part of a sustained Washington campaign to dismantle what it describes as Iran's illicit oil trade, framing the sanctions as a necessary instrument of broader economic pressure on Tehran.
The exchange marks yet another flashpoint in the deepening economic and diplomatic friction between the world's two largest economies, with Beijing showing no indication it intends to absorb the pressure without response.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian set the tone in Beijing, telling reporters: "China always opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law." He followed with a direct demand that Washington reverse course, stating: "China urges the US to abandon the wrong practice of abusive sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction." Lin added that China "will firmly safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies."
The diplomatic salvo comes days after the US Treasury unveiled a new round of Iran-related sanctions on Friday, simultaneously issuing a general license permitting the wind-down of transactions involving Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery Co. The package swept up nearly 40 additional entities, including a major independent Chinese refinery belonging to a category commonly known as "teapot" refineries — privately operated facilities concentrated largely in the eastern province of Shandong.
State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott defended the measures as part of a sustained Washington campaign to dismantle what it describes as Iran's illicit oil trade, framing the sanctions as a necessary instrument of broader economic pressure on Tehran.
The exchange marks yet another flashpoint in the deepening economic and diplomatic friction between the world's two largest economies, with Beijing showing no indication it intends to absorb the pressure without response.
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