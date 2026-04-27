Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited (ASX:BTL) Share Purchase Plan Opens

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Sydney, April 27, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited (ASX:BTL ) (EEGUF:OTCMKTS ) announced the opening of the Beetaloo Energy Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to raise up to $5 million.The launch of the SPP follows the successful completion of a placement to institutional and sophisticated investors at an issue price of $0.28 per new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) to raise $66.3 million (before costs) (Placement), as announced on 10 April 2026.Shareholders on Beetaloo Energy's register with a registered address in Australia and New Zealand as at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Thursday, 9 April 2026 will be eligible to participate in the SPP. The SPP will provide each eligible shareholder with the opportunity to apply for a minimum of $500 and up to $30,000 worth of New Shares at the offer price of $0.28 per New Share. An eligible shareholder's $30,000 maximum subscription under the SPP is reduced by the value of any shares acquired under Beetaloo Energy's previous share purchase plan announced on 16 May 2025 as required under the ASX Listing Rules.Given the SPP is being undertaken within 12 months since the previous share purchase plan announced on 16 May 2025, the SPP will be subject to shareholder approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting on Friday, 29 May 2026 as required under the ASX Listing Rules.The terms and conditions of the SPP are set out in an SPP Offer Booklet, a copy of which is attached. Eligible shareholders can access the SPP website at: Shareholders are encouraged to call the SPP Offer Information Line on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia) between 9:00am to 5:00pm (AEST), Monday to Friday, for further information regarding the SPP including how to apply.To view the indicative timetable, please visit:About Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited







Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited (ASX:BTL) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds 28.9 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur Basin and Beetaloo Sub-basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds around 80%, has enormous conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo Sub-basin, in which Beetaloo Energy holds a substantial position, has world-class hydrocarbon volumes in place and a ramp up in industry activity to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators is ongoing.