MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) China Chunlai Announces 2026 Interim Results

HONG KONG, Apr 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd. (" China Chunlai " or the " Company ", together with its subsidiaries and its consolidated affiliated entities, the " Group ", Stock Code: 1969) is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Group for the six months ended 28 February 2026 (the " Reporting Period ").

For the Reporting Period, the Group continued to increase the number of students enrolment, and recorded a revenue of RMB956.3 million, representing an increase of 7.4% compared with the same period of last year; gross profit recorded RMB511.6 million, representing an increase of 2.4% compared with the same period of last year; profit recorded RMB429.8 million, representing an increase of 5.7% compared with the same period of last year.

During the Reporting Period, the Group recorded tuition fees of RMB874.1 million, representing an increase of 7.4%, boarding fees recorded RMB82.2 million, representing an increase of 6.9%. Besides, the revenue of Group's schools increased: Anyang University recorded a revenue of RMB232.5 million, representing an increase of 12.3% compared with the same period of last year; Jingzhou College recorded a revenue of RMB191.7 million, representing an increase of 12.0% compared with the same period of last year; Jiankang College recorded a revenue of RMB76.1 million, representing an increase of 10.5% compared with the same period of last year; Shangqiu University Kaifeng Campus recorded a revenue of RMB138.0 million, representing an increase of 6.1%;Shangqiu University recorded a revenue of RMB217.7 million, representing an increase of 5.8% compared with the same period of last year.

As of 28 February 2026, the number of students enrolled was 116,784, representing an increase of 5.3% compared with the same period of last year. Among which, Jingzhou College had a total enrollment of 21,643, representing an increase of 11.0% compared with the same period of last year; Jiankang College had a total enrollment of 10,808, representing an increase of 10.2% compared with the same period of last year; Anyang University had a total enrollment of 28,897, representing an increase of 9.4% compared with the same period of last year; Shangqiu University Kaifeng Campus had a total enrollment of 16,280, representing an increase of 4.8%;Shangqiu University had a total enrollment of 27,051, representing an increase of 1.8% compared with the same period of last year.

The educational philosophies of the Group's schools and well-developed curricula as well as its high graduate employment rates enable the Group to attract high-quality students who are seeking a pathway to satisfactory employment. For the 2025/2026 school year, the overall yield of five colleges that offer bachelor's degree programmes (being Shangqiu University, Shangqiu University Kaifeng Campus, Anyang University, Anyang University Yuanyang Campus and Jingzhou College) was 91.55%.

The Board of China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd. said:“In recent years, private higher education in China has continued to improve, and the number of students in schools has continued to increase. We have seized the opportunity to continuously improve and optimize the curriculum system, build an excellent teacher team, strive to expand the enrollment scale, and promote sustained and steady growth in performance. In the future, we expect to enlarge the capacity of the colleges progressively, continue to increase the total number of enrolled students, and hire teachers with a strong command of their respective subject areas who are open to innovative teaching methods and a caring heart toward students' well-being, and continuously improve the high-quality curriculum system. With Tianping College becoming a consolidated affiliated entity of the Company, our future performance is expected to maintain steady growth.”

About China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd.:

China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd. (1969), is a leading provider of private higher education in China. In September 2018, the Group was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Since the Group was established in 2004, it has grown to operate four colleges in Henan Province and two colleges in Hubei Province, participate in the operation of one college in Jiangsu Province. For the past two decades, the schools under the Group have provided tens of thousands of graduates and talents for construction for the country and socialist society. With a strong passion for education, the Group has seen continuous improvements in educational standards across its curriculum. The Group's unique educational traits and overall excellence have been widely accredited by authorities and society.