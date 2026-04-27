CTF Life Launches Mywealth Beyond Savings Insurance Plan
| - Solid Leadership Backed by a Proven Dividend Track Record
- Fastest Route to the Highest Returns with Flexible Allocation and Diversified Wealth Planning in Hong Kong
- Maximum Premium Discount of up to 24% on Total Premiums for the First Two Years and Guaranteed Interest Rate for Prepaid Premiums
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HONG KONG, Apr 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - CTF Life announced today the launch of the MyWealth Beyond Savings Insurance Plan (the Plan) a robust, one-stop wealth management solution offering long-term wealth accumulation potential with flexibility. The plan offers both single-premium and regular-premium payment options, with an expected total internal rate of return (IRR) of up to 6.5% in the 20th policy year for a single-premium USD policy –the fastest and highest in the Hong Kong market1 – enabling customers to realise attractive potential returns earlier. The Plan also features the special-in-market2“ Wealth Accumulation Switching Option”3, allowing customers to flexibly adjust their wealth management strategy by switching among three options (Advance, Balanced and Conservative) – to align with their evolving financial goals. Product features such as the“ Currency Switching Option”4,5 and“ Policy Split Option”6, as well as multiple product advantages are designed to comprehensively address customers' financial needs and global wealth-planning objectives across different life stages. Harnessing its sound investment strategy and strong financial strength, CTF Life has maintained a non-guaranteed accumulation interest rate of 4.25% p.a.7 on participating USD policies for the 14th consecutive year. In addition, the three signature product series8 have achieved a 100% or more fulfilment ratio for ten consecutive years9, demonstrating the Company's consistency and reliability in delivering customer returns. As of 31 December 2025, CTF Life's solvency ratio under the Hong Kong Risk-Based Capital (HKRBC) regime stands at 282%10, leading the market11 and well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 100%, providing solid assurance for customers' long-term wealth accumulation. Customers who successfully apply for the Plan within the designated period can enjoy a maximum premium discount of up to 24% on the total premiums for the first two policy years, together with a guaranteed interest rate offer on prepaid premiums. * The new MyWealth Beyond Savings Insurance Plan reflects CTF Life's deep understanding of customer needs. In addition to offering market-leading wealth accumulation potential, the Plan incorporates a range of flexible and innovative legacy planning features, empowering customers to manage their wealth with confidence at every stage of life. Key features and dedicated services of the Plan include: 1. Wealth Accumulation Switching Option 3: While the policy is in force, customers may leverage the special-in-market2 switching options with artisanal design to manage their wealth. On the 10th policy anniversary and every policy anniversary thereafter, customers can flexibly switch among the“Advance”,“Balanced”, and“Conservative” switching options. Each option is equipped with different ratio of the“Stable Asset Account”12 value to the cash value of Reversionary Bonus13 (if any) and Terminal Bonus1â' ́ (if any). 2. Free Policy Currency Conversion: From the 3rd policy anniversary and any policy anniversary thereafter and while the policy is in force, customers may apply to exercise the Currency Switch Optionâ' ́,â'μ, changing the policy currency of the basic plan of the policy to a different currency (like US Dollar, Hong Kong Dollar, Chinese Yuan, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Euro, British Pound Sterling or Singapore Dollar) without having to provide any evidence of insurability. 3. Policy Split Option 6: While the policy is in force and the Insured is still alive, after the end of the 3rd Policy Year or the end of the premium payment period (whichever is later), customers may split the original policy by allocating part of the Units of the basic plan to one or more separate policy(ies). This option also applies to the split policy(ies), enabling enhanced flexibility in asset allocation. 4. Multiple innovative legacy edges: After the 6th policy monthly anniversary, customers may change the Insured for unlimited times1â'μ. The plan specially provides the Policy Continuation Option1â'¶, allowing designated beneficiaries to become new Policy Owners and Insureds upon the death of the original Insured. Upon exercising either of these two options, the coverage will be adjusted to the age of 128 for the new Insured, providing greater flexibility for customers' inheritance arrangements and enabling wealth to be passed on to future generations. 5. Flexible policy value withdrawal arrangements: In addition to setting up standing instructions for regular withdrawals17 for the Policy Owner, he/she may also arrange for payments to be directly credited to designated payee(s), such as family members, hospitals, residential care homes for the elderly or charitable institutions. The“Artisanal Default Policy Service” further complements the Plan through a range of dedicated arrangements, offering customers greater flexibility and convenience in withdrawal arrangements. 6. Premium Holiday18 of up to 8 years: If the Policy Owner is unfortunately diagnosed with a specified Covered Illness, including cancer, severe heart attack or stroke, the Premium Holiday period may be extended free of charge, giving customers additional financial buffer and peace of mind. 7. Flexible settlement options for Death Benefit1â'1 / Full Surrender 2â'°: Customers can choose from a wide range of Death Benefit Settlement Options for each beneficiary, including a lump-sum payment, regular installment payment1â'1, or increasing installment payments1â'1. Customers can also choose to receive part of the benefit as a lump sum with the remaining balance paid for increasing installments or customise the payment to start at a specified year or at a specified age of the beneficiary with fixed or increasing installments, ensuring each beneficiary receives the most appropriate arrangement. 8. Market-First Customised Life Event Option 21: In conjunction with the applicable instalment Death Benefit Settlement Options and the“Life Event Option”, customers may choose to arrange death benefit payouts upon any of the nine preset life events of the Primary Beneficiary, such as marriage or home purchase. Through the first-in-market“Customised Life Event” Option21, customers can also freely customise lump-sum payouts at meaningful life milestones. More than one Life Event Options can be assigned for each primary beneficiary, making protection even more thoughtful and flexible. 9. Flexible premium payment options: MyWealth Beyond Savings Insurance Plan offers a choice of single-premium, 5-year and 12-year premium payment periods. For the 5-year premium payment period, customers may also choose to prepay the premiums22 by lump sum payment upon application, thereby enjoying the benefit of paying up the Plan at a lower cost. Interest23 (if any) will also be earned on the prepaid premiums22. Notes:
Important Notice:
- The information contained in this press release is intended as a general summary of information for reference only. For more details, please refer to relevant product brochures, promotion leaflets, and policy documents. For details regarding the CTF Life MyWealth Beyond Savings Insurance Plan, please refer to the policy contract for details of the full terms and conditions.
- This press release does not contain the full provisions, key product risks, and all exclusions of the MyWealth Beyond Savings Insurance Plan, and the full terms can be found in the Policy documents. The MyWealth Beyond Savings Insurance Plan may serve as a standalone plan(s) without bundling with other type(s) of insurance product. Please refer to the main product brochure and policy terms and conditions, as well as the explanatory documents provided by your licensed insurance intermediary, to fully understand the details and complete terms and conditions regarding the mentioned definitions, fees, product features, exclusions, and compensation payment conditions related to MyWealth Beyond Savings Insurance Plan.
- Please refer to the product brochure for more information on the MyWealth Beyond Savings Insurance Plan:
- For more information on the Artisanal Default Policy Service, please visit:
- For further details, please contact CTF Life's Customer Service Hotline on +852 2866 8898.
- This press release is intended to be distributed in Hong Kong only and shall not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or provision of any of our products outside Hong Kong. Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited hereby declares that it has no intention to offer to sell, to solicit to buy or to provide any of its products in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong in which such offer to sell or solicitation to buy or provision of any product of Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited is illegal under the laws of that jurisdiction.
About CTF Life
Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited (“CTF Life”) is proud of its rich, 40-year legacy in Hong Kong. CTF Life is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CTF Services Limited (“CTFS”) (Hong Kong Stock Code: 659) and one of the most well-established life insurance companies in Hong Kong. As a member of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, CTF Life consistently strengthens its collaboration with the Chow Tai Fook Group ecosystem to support customers and their loved ones in navigating life's journey with personalised planning solutions, lifelong protection and diverse lifestyle experiences. By leveraging the Group's robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe, CTF Life aspires to become a leading insurance company in Asia while continuously creating value beyond insurance.
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Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
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