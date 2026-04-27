Murata Launches Ultra-Low Power AMR Sensors To Boost Battery Life In Healthcare And Wearables Devices

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001) has commenced mass production of its MRMS166R and MRMS168R anisotropic magnetoresistance (AMR) sensors for healthcare, wearable, and IoT devices. The MRMS166R is the first AMR sensor to combine an average current consumption of 20 nA with operation from a 1.2 V supply, enabling extended battery life in coin cell-powered systems.

The devices are solid-state magnetic sensors used for switching applications. They detect the presence or absence of a magnetic field and generate an output signal that system logic uses to control functions such as transitions between active and sleep modes. This enables contactless switching without mechanical components, improving reliability, and supporting sealed, miniaturized designs.

Automatic switching between active and sleep modes is widely used in battery-powered devices to reduce standby power consumption and extend operating life. In healthcare, applications include capsule endoscopes and medical patches. Wearable devices, including AR glasses and wireless earbuds, as well as security-related IoT devices, such as door open/close detection systems and smart locks, also use this functionality.

These devices commonly use silver oxide coin batteries (typically 1.55 V), which impose constraints on both available capacity and operating voltage. AMR sensors used as magnetic switches must therefore minimize current consumption while maintaining stable operation at low voltage. Murata addressed these requirements through a redesign of the AMR sensor's internal circuitry, enabling ultra-low current consumption and reliable operation down to 1.2 V. This significantly reduces battery consumption during standby operation, supporting device operation for more than two years in typical use.

Both devices are housed in a compact package measuring 1.0 × 1.0 × 0.4 mm (0.04 × 0.04 × 0.02 inches), making them suitable for space-constrained designs. The MRMS166R operates over a 1.2 to 3.6 V supply range (1.5 V typ.) with an average current consumption of 20 nA and a maximum current output of 1 mA. The MRMS168R operates over a 2.0 to 3.6 V supply range (3.0 V typ.), with an average current consumption of 80 nA and a maximum output current of 12 mA, providing higher output drive capability for devices requiring increased load current.

Murata will continue to expand its AMR sensor lineup and reduce power consumption to support longer operating times and enhanced functionality in medical, wearable, and IoT devices.

For more details on the AMR sensor lineup, including MRMS166R and MRMS168R, please visit the product page: [MRMS166R, MRMS168R ]

For inquiries regarding these products, please Contact US.

About Murata

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world.

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