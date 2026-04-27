Fortis Hospital Manesar Launches“Fortis Cancer Institute” - Region's First Dedicated Cancer Institute, Redefining Technology-Driven Oncology Care

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Manesar, Haryana, India Fortis Hospital Manesar, today launched Fortis Cancer Institute, the first dedicated cancer institute in Manesar, marking a significant leap in technology and precision led cancer care. The Fortis Cancer Institute at Manesar brings together a wide spectrum of next-generation cancer treatment technologies and specialised interventions under one integrated platform - designed to deliver comprehensive, personalised, and outcomes-driven cancer care.

Left to Right: Dr Vinay Samuel Gaikwad, Senior Director Surgical Oncology, Dr Pooja Babbar, Consultant Medical Oncology, Dr Mansi Chowhan, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology



Fortis Cancer Institute, Manesar is backed by the latest healthcare infrastructure which includes Da Vinci Xi robotic surgery system, HIPEC (Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy), PIPAC (Pressurized Intraperitoneal Aerosolized Chemotherapy), HAIP (Hepatic Artery Infusion Pump) chemotherapy, fluorescence-guided breast surgery, oncoplastic breast surgery, a dedicated lymphedema clinic, and organ-specific oncology programmes designed to deliver highly personalised treatment. The institute also places strong emphasis on precision oncology, supported by a multi-disciplinary tumor board, alongside newer treatment approaches such as immunotherapy, targeted therapy, molecular oncology, and genetic counseling and testing, enabling more tailored treatment decisions for complex cancer cases.



Speaking at the launch, Dr. Vinay Samuel Gaikwad , Senior Director, Surgical Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Manesar said,“The future of oncology lies in combining surgical precision with personalised treatment pathways. At Fortis Cancer Institute, our focus is on using advanced technologies to make cancer treatment more targeted, less invasive, and more effective for every patient.”



Dr. Pooja Babbar, Consultant, Medical Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Manesar said,“Cancer care today is no longer defined by a single treatment approach. By integrating molecular diagnostics, targeted therapies, and collaborative decision-making, we are creating a more comprehensive model of care that can improve both outcomes and quality of life.”



Dr. Mansi Chowhan, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Manesar said,“What makes modern oncology different is the ability to treat each cancer uniquely. Through genetic testing, immunotherapy, and organ-specific expertise, we are able to design treatment strategies that are far more precise than conventional care.”



Abhijit Singh, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital Manesar, said,“The launch of the Fortis Cancer Institute at Manesar marks a significant step in our mission to bring world-class, advanced cancer care closer to patients in Manesar and surrounding regions. At a time when cancer cases are rising globally, there remains a critical gap in accessible, high-quality treatment. Fortis Cancer Institute, Manesar is designed to bridge this need, delivering cutting-edge technology, multidisciplinary expertise, and some of the finest oncologists to ensure comprehensive, patient-centric care.”

About Fortis Healthcare Limited

Fortis Healthcare Limited is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. The healthcare verticals of the company primarily comprise hospitals, diagnostics, and day care specialty facilities. Currently, the company operates 36 healthcare facilities (including JVs and O&M facilities) across 12 states and union territories. The Company's network comprises over 6,000 operational beds (including O&M beds) and 400 diagnostics labs.