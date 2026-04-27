FTI Consulting Appoints Mike Davies To Capital Markets Practice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Mike Davies as a Senior Managing Director within the firm's Strategic Communications segment.

Mr. Davies, who is based in London, brings more than 25 years of investment banking experience, with deep expertise across capital markets in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region. Throughout his career, he has advised boards and C-suite leaders on high-profile transactions, IPOs and investor engagement strategies, building strong relationships with senior portfolio managers across the investment community.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Davies will join the Capital Markets practice within the Strategic Communications segment, where he will help clients navigate complex market situations, with a focus on equity story development, investor engagement and transaction communications.

“Mike brings exceptional experience from the heart of the EMEA capital markets ecosystem, with a track record of advising senior leaders through high-stakes transactions and market-facing situations,” said Charles Armitstead, UK Head of the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting.“As market conditions become increasingly complex and investor scrutiny intensifies, his expertise further enhances our ability to support clients across the full capital markets lifecycle. Mike's appointment reflects our continued investment in senior talent as we build on FTI Consulting's long-standing leadership in this space.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Davies spent more than a decade at Jefferies, most recently serving as Head of Sales, EMEA Equities. As a senior leader within the firm's European equities and investment banking franchise, he helped drive the growth of its equity capital markets and institutional client business across the region. Earlier in his career, he held senior positions at J.P. Morgan Cazenove and UBS.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Davies said,“I'm delighted to be joining FTI Consulting and begin this exciting new chapter in my professional career with such talented colleagues. I'm greatly looking forward to helping grow and expand the Capital Markets practice, develop new client relationships and enhance the firm's competitive position.”

Mr. Davies' appointment follows a series of recent senior hires in FTI Consulting's Strategic Communications segment in the UK, including Senior Managing Director Benedict Brogan and Managing Director Duncan Mavin, as the firm continues to invest in its capabilities to meet growing client demand.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of December 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.80 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at .

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