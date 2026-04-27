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Company announcement no. 20 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00

27 April 2026

Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 17

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 17:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,784,929 314.2734 875,229,204 20 April 2026 79,663 331.3295 26,394,702 21 April 2026 81,352 330.2041 26,862,764 22 April 2026 104,114 327.9876 34,148,101 23 April 2026 166,009 323.3329 53,676,171 24 April 2026 133,476 320.8384 42,824,226 Total accumulated over week 17 564,614 325.7198 183,905,965 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 3,349,543 316.2029 1,059,135,169

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.411% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 20 April 2026 51,902 331.3500 17,197,728 21 April 2026 46,120 330.2292 15,230,171 22 April 2026 65,288 327.9827 21,413,335 23 April 2026 102,601 323.3283 33,173,807 24 April 2026 81,217 320.8337 26,057,151 Total accumulated over week 17 347,128 325.7363 113,072,190 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 2,140,746 315.9715 676,414,646





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 20 April 2026 27,761 331.2911 9,196,972 21 April 2026 35,232 330.1712 11,632,592 22 April 2026 38,826 327.9960 12,734,773 23 April 2026 63,408 323.3403 20,502,362 24 April 2026 52,259 320.8457 16,767,075 Total accumulated over week 17 217,486 325.6935 70,833,774 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 1,208,797 316.6127 382,720,511





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Danske Bank Company Announcement EN Weekly SBB announcment